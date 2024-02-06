‘You’re Stealing From M’sians’: Man Confronts Pair For Pumping RON95 Petrol Into S’pore-Registered Vehicle

Man Accuses Pair Of Pumping RON95 Petrol Into Singapore-Registered Car, Woman Claims She’s Malaysian

Recently, footage circulated online of a man confronting a couple for pumping RON95 petrol into a Singapore-registered car.

He said it was a violation of the law, which dictates that RON95 petrol cannot be pumped into a vehicle not registered in Malaysia.

Responding to his accusations, the woman claimed she was Malaysian and was therefore allowed to do so.

Man confronts pair for pumping RON95 petrol

The video was shared on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Monday (5 Feb). This is also the date that the incident purportedly took place.

At the start of the clip, the OP is shown driving up to a vehicle pumping RON95 petrol.

He then rolls down the window and speaks to a man standing by the side of the car, asking if he is Singaporean.

Unable to understand him, the man calls over his female companion, who comes over.

The OP then states that their vehicle has a Singapore-registered licence plate. Thus, they are not allowed to pump RON95 petrol.

However, the woman simply claims that she’s Malaysian.

The OP refuses to accept this, pointing out repeatedly that their car’s licence plate is Singapore-registered.

“You go put back, now,” he urges them. “This is my country, bro. You cannot do like that to my country, you know.”

Informs station attendant of incident

After getting out of his car, the OP goes on to inform a petrol station attendant of the issue.

He states that the pair is refuelling their Singapore-registered vehicle with RON95 petrol.

“Cannot do like this… this is [subsidised for] Malaysians,” he argues, even going so far as to say that they are stealing from Malaysians.

When the woman keeps insisting she is Malaysian, the OP says it doesn’t matter as her vehicle has a Singapore-registered licence plate.

She then questions why he is recording their exchange, and the video ends with the trio still arguing with each other.

Netizens praise OP for taking action

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many praising the OP for confronting the duo and standing up for what’s right.

One netizen noted that staff at the petrol station should have intervened earlier.

Another user admitted that the OP was “doing his job” as a Malaysian and said that not all Singaporeans refuel with RON95 petrol when they’re in the country.

While it has not yet been revealed whether action was taken against the couple for refuelling their Singapore-registered car with RON95 petrol, it was indeed illegal for them to do so.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), fuel station operators in Johor Bahru could face steep fines for letting motorists refuel foreign-registered vehicles with RON95 petrol.

Also read: Men From S’pore Allegedly Refuel Car With RON95 Petrol In JB, Scolded By GrabFood Rider

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.