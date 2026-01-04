Driver of S’pore-registered car pumps RON95 in M’sia, claims car was registered in Sabah

Driver of Singapore-registered car caught pumping RON95, car had Malaysian-looking license plate

On Saturday (3 Jan), a male driver was caught pumping RON95 fuel into a Singapore-registered car in Kedah, Malaysia.

A netizen who posted about the incident on the Facebook Group “DashCam Owners Malaysia” said it occurred at 11.16pm a Shell gas station in Changlun town, near the Thai border.

RON95 is a type of fuel offered at a subsidised rate for Malaysians.

In Oct 2025, the Malaysian Ministry of Transport allowed Malaysians employed in Singapore and holding Singapore driving licenses to register for RON95 subsidy eligibility, provided that their vehicles are registered in Malaysia.

Car had ‘Malaysian-looking’ license plate

According to the OP, the Mazda3 sedan had a suspicious-looking license plate.

“This guy went extra by replacing the plate number with Malaysian-looking plate, an upgrade from the uncle with [a] masked plate,” he claimed, referring to an earlier incident where another driver caught pumping RON95 had the first and last letters of his Singapore license plate taped.

However, the OP said he and the gas station staff were not fooled by the Mazda3 driver’s nifty trick, as they could still spot the Singapore Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system on his dashboard.

Upon checking the car’s license plate number on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) One Motoring website, the OP confirmed that the car was registered in Singapore.

Gas station staff stop driver from pumping RON95

When the staff confronted him, the driver allegedly shouted, “Sabah, Sabah,” to say the vehicle was registered in the Malaysian state.

However, the staff held their ground and stopped him from pumping RON95.

The driver was then left with no choice but to put the RON95 nozzle back and fill his vehicle with RON97 fuel.

He then drove to Thailand after refuelling, said the OP.

In his post, the OP also urged the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Road Transport Department to take action against the driver.

