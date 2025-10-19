M’sians with S’porean driving licences can apply for RON95 fuel subsidy starting 16 Oct

Malaysians with Singaporean driving licences eligible for RON95 fuel subsidy

Malaysian citizens holding a Singapore driving licence can now apply for the BUDI95 programme starting Thursday (16 Oct).

This allows the eligible individuals to get RON95 fuel at the subsidised rate of RM1.99 (S$0.61) per litre instead of the regular price of RM2.60 (S$0.80).

According to the Malaysian Ministry of Transport’s media statement, this initiative aims to assist Malaysians working in Singapore’s service sector, including bus drivers, support service drivers and operational workers.

“The MOT acknowledges feedback from Malaysians employed in Singapore regarding the BUDI95 implementation, especially those in essential service roles,“ Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in a press conference on 15 Oct.

Applicants’ vehicles must be registered in Malaysia

Individuals can register for the BUDI95 programme through the website https://budi95lesensg.jpj.gov.my.

To qualify, the applicant must be a Malaysian citizen, have a valid Singapore driving licence, and an employment permit in Singapore. Additionally, they must register their vehicles in Malaysia.

Applicants can check their application status after 14 days from the date of application.

However, it is important to note that applications are subject to the Malaysian Ministry of Finance’s approval, based on the conditions under the BUD195 subsidy program.

“We hope this move will ease the process for Malaysians working in Singapore and ensure they are fairly considered under the national fuel subsidy programme,“ Mr Loke added.

Malaysians working driving-related jobs in Singapore must have Singapore licences

Meanwhile, Malaysian citizens with a Singapore Driving Licence but no longer work in Singapore may reapply for a Malaysian Driving Licence.

First, they must cancel their Singapore licence following procedures in Singapore.

Then, they can apply for reinstatement of their Malaysian licence at any Road Transport Department (JPJ) office in Malaysia, as long as there are no restrictions, suspensions or convictions imposed on their Singapore licence.

According to Malaysian and Singaporean driver licencing regulations, a driver can only hold one licence from either countries.

As such, Malaysian citizens working in Singapore, especially when their job involves driving, must revoke their Malaysian licence for a Singapore one, even if they reside in Malaysia and use a Malaysian registered vehicle.

