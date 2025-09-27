M’sians with S’pore driving licences can soon buy subsidised RON95 fuel at S$0.61 per litre

Malaysians with Singapore driving licences also eligible for subsidised RON95 fuel

Malaysians holding Singapore driving licences will soon be able to purchase RON95 fuel at the subsidised rate of RM1.99 (S$0.61) per litre under the Budi95 scheme.

The announcement reportedly came after online complaints that Malaysians working in Singapore were not entitled to the Budi95 scheme unless they switched their Singapore licences for Malaysian ones.

However, Malaysians working in Singapore have voiced frustration at being excluded from the subsidy programme, which is tied to MyKad — Malaysia’s national identity card — and Malaysian driving licence records.

Malaysian government working on issue

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has since acknowledged the issue, noting that many Malaysians had converted their licences to Singaporean ones for work purposes.

He assured affected individuals that the Malaysian government “has not forgotten them” and will “fix this issue”.

The Malaysian government is reportedly working on a registration process that will allow them to apply for the subsidy.

More details will be announced in the following week, said Mr Loke.

