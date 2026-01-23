M’sian MP suggests 2-year entry ban for foreign vehicles caught with subsidised RON95

Malaysian MP suggests two-year ban for foreign vehicles caught pumping RON95

A Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) pitched the idea of blacklisting foreign vehicles, whose drivers have been caught illegally pumping RON95, from entering Malaysia for two years.

The MP made the suggestion during a Malaysian parliamentary session on 21 Jan.

This idea comes hot on the heels of an incident earlier this month involving a Singaporean Permanent Resident (PR) that sparked public outcry.

MP says it is about upholding the law

In his speech, Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah references the aforementioned incident. He said it angered him, along with many Malaysians.

He continued by saying that people were willing to pull underhanded tricks to save on fuel costs. Even the higher quality RON97 is three times cheaper than the RON98 available in Singapore, he said.

However, he also pointed out that foreign vehicles are allowed to pump RON95, so long as the drivers are Malaysian.

Nonetheless, he suggested that stricter punishments are required to ensure people follow the law. Another suggestion he made is to add more signage warning against foreign vehicles.

Foreign vehicles pumping RON95

Back on 4 Jan, a Singaporean PR taped up the license plates of his Singapore-registered vehicle while pumping RON95 at a gas station in Malaysia.

The incident sparked outrage when a video of it circulated. Malaysians were unhappy that foreign-registered vehicles were benefiting from subsidised fuel.

However, the man turned himself in at the Kulai district police headquarters. His wife accompanied him. Both were Malaysians holding PR status in Singapore.

Malaysian authorities fined the man RM9,000 (S$2,850) on 14 Jan for his crimes.

