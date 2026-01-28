Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles who purchase RON95 in M’sia will face legal action, starting 1 April

Malaysia to strengthen enforcement efforts to curb RON95 purchases among foreign-registered vehicles

Malaysia is stepping up its enforcement efforts to curb the misuse of subsidised RON95 fuel by foreign-registered vehicles, with new regulations set to take effect on 1 April.

Bernama reported that under the new laws, both vehicle owners and petrol station operators will face legal consequences for the purchase of subsidised fuel.

Currently, only petrol station operators can be penalised for selling RON95 to foreign-registered vehicles, but the new regulations will hold both the sellers and buyers accountable.

Stricter regulations target foreign vehicle owners

In a statement made during a parliamentary session on 28 Jan, Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) announced that it will extend enforcement under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 to include individuals who buy subsidised fuel, as well as the petrol stations that sell it.

“The prohibition will apply not only to sales but also to purchases,” said Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, the Minister for KPDN. “This means individuals who buy, own, or drive foreign-registered vehicles can also face enforcement action.”

The ministry aims to have the regulations finalised and enforced by 1 April this year, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

New measures to curb fuel leakage at border areas

The move follows concerns over the widespread issue of RON95 fuel leakage in Malaysia’s border areas, where foreign vehicles frequently take advantage of the country’s subsidised fuel.

Datuk Armizan highlighted several ongoing initiatives aimed at tackling this problem, including:

Regular inspections of petrol stations to enforce the ban on foreign vehicles purchasing subsidised fuel.

Monitoring of large fuel purchases exceeding 20 litres outside vehicle tanks without special permits.

Coordinated operations with agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), and Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) to prevent smuggling and ensure fuel is properly distributed.

Additionally, the government is looking into leveraging advanced technology to improve monitoring capabilities and target fuel subsidies more effectively.

