S’pore-registered car driver arrested for pumping RON95 in Johor, 1st nabbed under new regulations

Driver arrested for pumping RON95 is reportedly a S’porean man in his 50s

The driver of a Singapore-registered car was arrested earlier this week for pumping RON95 in Johor Bahru, according to Malaysian media reports.

He is the first driver of a foreign-registered vehicle to be nabbed for pumping RON95 since new regulations came into effect, reported The New Straits Times (NST),

S’pore-registered car observed to be pumping RON95 during operation

The incident took place during an enforcement operation at a petrol station in Johor at about 10pm on Thursday (9 April), NST quoted Ms Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, director of Johor’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), as saying.

The black Honda Civic with a Singapore licence plate was observed to be pumping RON95, which is subsidised by the Malaysian Government only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

A Johor KDPN photo showed a yellow RON95 nozzle inserted into the car’s filler neck.

Enforcement officers stopped the driver from pumping and detained him.

S’porean arrested to assist investigations

Johor KPDN subsequently seized the vehicle and conducted investigations by viewing CCTV footage, copies of the purchase receipt and other related documents.

They also recorded statements from employees of the petrol station, and eventually confirmed that the transaction involved RON95 petrol.

A Singaporean man in his 50s, who is believed to be the driver and owner of the car, was detained to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated for the offence of purchasing controlled goods using a foreign-registered vehicle under Malaysia’s Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Johor KPDN remains committed to strengthening enforcement to curb the offence, particularly involving controlled goods such as RON95 petrol, said Ms Lilis Saslinda.

This is to ensure that government subsidies benefit Malaysians, she added.

New regulations took effect on 1 April

On 1 April, new regulations took effect in Malaysia that extended enforcement action to individuals who buy subsidised fuel.

Previously, only petrol stations that sold the RON95 to foreign-registered vehicles could be punished.

If convicted, drivers of foreign-registered vehicles may be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to RM1 million (S$321,000), according to Bernama.

Repeat offenders face up to five years’ jail and/or a fine of up to RM3 million (S$963,000).

Also read: ‘Just once, okay?’: Man spotted allegedly pumping Ron95 into S’pore-registered car

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Featured image adapted from Johor KDPN via Johorfm on Facebook.