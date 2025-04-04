Train fault on EWL causes 20-minute delay, investigation impeded due to poor weather

Train fault causes 20-minute delay on East-West Line (EWL)

Commuters travelling between Queenstown and Boon Lay stations on the East-West Line (EWL) were hit with a 20-minute delay on Friday (4 April).

In a Facebook post at around 1.31pm, SMRT announced that a train fault had caused disruptions to service, urging passengers to brace themselves for longer waiting times along the affected stretch.

Free regular bus services were deployed between Buona Vista and Boon Lay, while a bi-directional shuttle train operated between Jurong East and Lakeside stations to keep commuters moving.

SMRT urged commuters to take alternative routes

At around 1.50pm, SMRT updated its post advising commuters to take an alternative route when travelling between Buona Vista and Boon Lay via the Circle Line.

Alternatively, passengers can use the North-South Line and change at the Thomson-East Coast Line at Woodlands to get to the city area.

“We apologise for the delay to your journey,” SMRT wrote in its post.

By 2.50pm, SMRT confirmed that free regular buses were fully operational, offering stranded passengers another option to get to their destinations.

Additionally, commuters are advised to look out for those in need and “give a helping hand”.

Train services progressively restored

The engineering team initially faced difficulties accessing the affected tracks due to bad weather and lightning risks, said SMRT.

However, by 3.45pm, conditions improved, allowing engineers to begin rectification work on-site.

Normal train services have progressively resumed since 4pm and free bus services have been stopped.

