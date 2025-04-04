‘How ayam penyet was invented’: Chicken struck by car while jaywalking on Cantonment Road

Chicken jaywalking across Cantonment Road gets hit by passing car

On Wednesday (2 April) at 8.56am, a chicken made a bold attempt at jaywalking across Cantonment Road — only to be struck by a passing car.

The entire feather-ruffling moment was captured on the vehicle’s dashcam and shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the footage, the chicken can be seen strutting across the road, seemingly unaware of the approaching car until it’s too late.

Despite the rooster’s frantic last-minute attempt to fly away, the inevitable collision occurs.

The vehicle did not appear to sustain any major damage, but the fate of the jaywalking fowl remains uncertain.

Netizens crack jokes about fowl mishap

As expected, the unusual incident quickly garnered lots of attention, with netizens flocking to the post to crack jokes about the fowl mishap.

Many took the opportunity to dust off the classic “Why did the chicken cross the road?” line, but with various twists.

One quipped: “And so that (is) how Ayam Penyet was invented.”

Others expressed concern for the poor bird, with one noting that there are nests of wild chickens near the Police Cantonment Complex, including young chicks.

“Hope the chicken and the (vehicle are) okay,” they wrote.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.