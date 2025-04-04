‘How ayam penyet was invented’: Chicken struck by car while jaywalking on Cantonment Road

Chicken struck by car while jaywalking on Cantonment Road

Environment Latest News

Why did the chicken cross the road... only to get hit?

By - 4 Apr 2025, 6:17 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Chicken jaywalking across Cantonment Road gets hit by passing car

On Wednesday (2 April) at 8.56am, a chicken made a bold attempt at jaywalking across Cantonment Road — only to be struck by a passing car.

The entire feather-ruffling moment was captured on the vehicle’s dashcam and shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the footage, the chicken can be seen strutting across the road, seemingly unaware of the approaching car until it’s too late.

chicken jaywalking hit

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Despite the rooster’s frantic last-minute attempt to fly away, the inevitable collision occurs.

chicken jaywalking hit

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The vehicle did not appear to sustain any major damage, but the fate of the jaywalking fowl remains uncertain.

Netizens crack jokes about fowl mishap

As expected, the unusual incident quickly garnered lots of attention, with netizens flocking to the post to crack jokes about the fowl mishap.

Many took the opportunity to dust off the classic “Why did the chicken cross the road?” line, but with various twists.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

One quipped: “And so that (is) how Ayam Penyet was invented.”

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Others expressed concern for the poor bird, with one noting that there are nests of wild chickens near the Police Cantonment Complex, including young chicks.

“Hope the chicken and the (vehicle are) okay,” they wrote.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Also read: Chicken hitches ride on roof of SUV at Springleaf, sends motorists into laughing fits

Chicken hitches ride on roof of SUV at Springleaf, sends motorists into laughing fits

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Article written by:

Prudence Lim
Prudence Lim
  • More From Author