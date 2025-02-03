Chicken hitches ride on roof of SUV at Springleaf, sends motorists into laughing fits

Chicken crosses road in Springleaf, catches ride on SUV roof

A video posted on 2 Feb by SG Road Vigilante shows a chicken hitching a ride on the roof of an SUV in Springleaf, sending motorists into peals of laughter.

The footage, which had two dates in its caption — one for 2 Feb and another on 22 May 2024 — begins with a chicken dashing across Springleaf Road during a red light, setting up the classic joke.

This moment prompted audible laughter from one of the camcar’s occupants.

After crossing, the chicken engaged in a brief chase with another hidden behind a stationary SUV.

“Daddy, they’re fighting!” One of the camcar’s occupants exclaimed.

In a surprising twist, the chicken being pursued took flight and landed right on the roof of the black SUV.

The occupants erupted in laughter as the SUV, now with its feathery passenger, began driving off when the light turned green.

“Woah! He’s getting kidnapped! He’s getting kidnapped!” another occupant yelled as the SUV drove away, with the chicken still perched on top.

The motorists continued shouting in excitement as the chicken left with its ride.

Netizens say chicken took PHV ride

The video quickly gained traction online, with netizens finding the sight of the chicken’s impromptu ride hilarious.

One of them jokingly accused the SUV of serving as a private-hire vehicle for the bird without a proper license.

Another commenter quipped that it was “no wonder” wild chickens are so common in Singapore, given that they get free rides.

One user, however, said they found the motorists’ excited reactions funnier than the chicken’s antics itself.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

