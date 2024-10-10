Pedestrians help chicken & chicks cross road near SMU, car stops to let them pass

Pedestrians in Singapore help chicken cross the road

Sometimes, wild animals in Singapore get into sticky situations, especially in denser urban areas.

For one mother hen and her three chicks, it was crossing a three-lane road near the Singapore Management University (SMU).

A 16-second video of the incident was posted on the ROADS.sg Facebook page on Wednesday (9 Oct) and has garnered 295 shares at the time of writing.

The crossing appeared to have taken place on Orchard Road near the YMCA across from the SMU School of Economics. However, it is not clear when the incident occurred.

In the clip, the mother hen cautious guides her chicks across the road, checking for cars coming from both sides of the street. She even stops to make sure all the chicks are in tow.

However, the family’s initial attempts were risky — narrowly missing a passing car.

The chicken even stops in the middle of the road at one point after navigating past an incoming bus.

Two pedestrians witnessing the scene then stepped in to help, guiding the chicken and her babies across the road.

One car even stops to make the crossing easier.

Soon after, the mother hen makes it all the way across with all three of her chicks.

Netizens touched by act of kindness

The scene left many netizens feeling touched, praising the pedestrians and driver for their kindness.

Some others also said the scene reminded them of “kampung days” when chicken sightings were more common.

This is not the first time that wild animals in Singapore have gotten a helping hand from kind samaritans.

In September last year, a police officer stopped traffic to usher a family of otters across Orchard Road outside the Istana.

Also read: Otters Cross Orchard Road With Police Officer’s Help, He Stops Traffic For Their Safety



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.