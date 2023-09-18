Otters Cross Orchard Road With Police Officer’s Help, He Stops Traffic For Their Safety

Otters Spotted Crossing Orchard Road With Help Of Police Officer

Recently, some otters were attempting to cross Orchard Road outside the Istana.

As traffic whizzed by, a police officer decided they needed a hand. He temporarily halted oncoming cars and ushered the creatures across the road.

Footage of this adorable encounter surfaced on TikTok.

Many users now say there should be signages along the road indicating the otters’ presence as they seem to frequent this area.

Police officer ushered otters across Orchard Road, stopped traffic for them

On Sunday (17 Sep), a short clip of the otters crossing Orchard Road, right outside the Istana, surfaced on the video-sharing platform.

The family huddled along the roadside as traffic whizzed past, squeaking as they waited for their chance to cross.

Soon, what appeared to be a police officer, presumably from the Istana, came out to assist them.

He clapped to usher them across the road when traffic lightened up. Then, the officer put up his hand to halt the remaining oncoming traffic to let the otters pass.

Onlookers expressed their wonder at the curious sight as the otters went on their way, with one exclaiming in Mandarin, “So cute!”

TikTok users say ‘Otters Crossing’ signage should be installed in the area

Several TikTok users who came across the video praised the officer for his kind actions.

One comment said it was a job well done on his part, and complimented him for being thoughtful.

Most commenters also say there should be signages along the road indicating the otters’ presence.

For instance, one user suggested that there should be a sign outside the Istana saying “Otters Crossing,” as they seem to frequent this area.

Another user reminded drivers to drive slowly along that stretch in case there are otters. They also thanked officers on duty for being there to guide both otters and human pedestrians.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.