1-month-old S’pore baby dies after mum falls asleep & accidentally covers baby with blanket

1-month-old baby dies after mum accidentally covers her with a blanket

On Thursday (1 August), State Coroner Adam Nakhoda started an inquiry into the death of a one-month-old baby girl who was found dead by her mother in September last year.

He began by imposing a gag order to protect the identities of the baby and her family members, as she had a surviving sibling.

According to a CNA report, the baby was born to a Singaporean mother, aged 28 or 29, in August 2023.

Mum accidentally covers baby with blanket

According to the investigating officer’s report, the mother was lying in bed with her baby and older daughter on the evening of 20 September 2023.

Past midnight, she woke up to breastfeed the baby, who was against her body on the left side of the bed, and then covered herself with a blanket before going to sleep.

At 4.29am, the mother adjusted her sleeping position, causing her to pull up the blanket and cover the baby’s face.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the baby moving beneath the blanket until 4.58am.

Finally, at 6.50am, the mother woke up to find her baby cold and unresponsive.

Caused of death ruled as “unascertained”

The woman immediately sought help from her mother-in-law, who instructed her to call an ambulance. While waiting for paramedics, the mother performed CPR on her baby with guidance from a phone operator.

The baby was not breathing nor had a pulse when the paramedics arrived. She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but was pronounced dead the same morning.

The initial autopsy suggested cardiorespiratory failure as the preliminary cause of death, with no visible external injuries.

Fractures were later discovered on the baby’s ribs, which were determined to have been caused by the CPR.

In the end, the final cause of death was ruled as “unascertained” since the autopsy did not reveal any natural disease or injury that could have contributed to her death.

Coroner to issue “more detailed findings”

The CCTV footage was reviewed, but it was unclear whether the mother had accidentally laid on top of the baby, as the child was mostly obscured by the blanket.

The court also learned that the baby was admitted to the hospital for an upper respiratory tract infection before the incident, but was discharged on 16 September 2023 in a stable condition.

Additionally, the mother did not raise any concerns other than the baby’s previous mild nose bleeds, which she thought were normal.

Mr Nakhoda asked the investigating officer whether the mother had unknowingly covered the baby’s face, which the officer confirmed, saying that she was asleep.

The coroner then asked if the baby’s face was facing or against the mother’s thigh when the mother first discovered her.

While the officer said that the baby’s face was towards her mother, he could not confirm if it was against her thigh based on the CCTV footage.

Ultimately, the coroner adjourned the case, stating that he would issue “more detailed findings”.

In previous inquiries, Mr Nakhoda had emphasised the importance of safe sleeping practices for infants.

These include letting them sleep alone in a cot, using a firm mattress ensuring no gaps between it and the cot rail, placing the baby on its back, and keeping the sleeping area free of loose items like pillows and blankets.

