Motorcyclist Passes Away After Skidding Along Tuas South Avenue 3, Police Investigations Ongoing

Motorcyclist Passes Away After Skidding Along Tuas South Avenue 3

On Wednesday (24 Jan) morning, a motorcyclist passed away after skidding along Tuas South Avenue 3.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have also confirmed that investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Motorcyclist passes away after accident in Tuas

The accident occurred on the morning of 24 Jan, with police stating that they received an alert at 7.45am, reports TODAY.

Police said that the 51-year-old motorcyclist was believed to have “self-skidded” along Tuas South Avenue 3 towards Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

Footage of the incident has also emerged online on the Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 Facebook page.

In the video, multiple police vehicles can be seen parked by the roadside, next to a line of traffic cones.

Further down the road, a blue tent is visible on the grass, next to a motorcycle lying on its side.

Several officers were also in the area.

Motorcyclist pronounced dead at the scene, investigations ongoing

In response to MS News’ queries, SCDF said they received an alert about a road traffic accident at about 7.50am on 24 Jan.

The accident occurred along Tuas South Avenue 3.

Upon arrival at the scene, an SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead at the scene.

In addition, police have confirmed to TODAY that investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Also read: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After BKE Accident Involving Car That Braked Suddenly On Slippery Road

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Facebook.