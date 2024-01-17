27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After BKE Accident Involving Car That Braked Suddenly On Slippery Road

Motorcyclist Dies After BKE Accident On 17 Jan Morning

A fatal accident happened along the southbound Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) during the peak period this morning (17 Jan).

Dashcam footage showed a motorcyclist crashing into a red Renault hatchback. After he fell onto the road, another motorcycle seemingly ran over the rider’s head.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed two individuals to the hospital following the accident. One of them, identified as a 27-year-old man, eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Motorcyclist crashes into Renault on BKE, gets run over by motorcycle

Footage circulating on Telegram showed the red Renault travelling in the middle lane of the BKE on Wednesday (17 Jan).

Nothing seemed amiss for the first few seconds until the red vehicle came to a sudden stop along the expressway.

As the Renault pulled to a stop, a motorcyclist rear-ended the vehicle before falling onto the road.

A lane-splitting motorcycle happened to be travelling along the same section of the road and seemingly ran over the first motorcyclist’s head.

The impact of the collision sent the second motorcycle into the air momentarily.

As the motorbike came crashing down, the rider lost his balance and skidded along the road.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist who initially crashed into the car lay motionlessly on the road.

A Shin Min Daily News reader told the Chinese news site that the expressway was slippery at the time of the accident.

27-year-old rider succumbs to injuries

An SCDF spokesperson told MS News that they were alerted to the traffic accident at about 8.10am on Wednesday (17 Jan).

The accident took place along the southbound BKE after the Dairy Farm exit.

SCDF paramedics conveyed two individuals to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the police identified the individuals as two men aged 27 and 29.

The younger man was conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Earlier this month, a driver lost control of his vehicle after speeding along the BKE under slippery road conditions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Telegram.