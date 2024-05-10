East Coast Town Council initiates rat treatment at Bedok playground after boys seen playing with rodent 

East Coast Town Council initiates rat treatment at Bedok playground after receiving residents’ feedback

On Friday (10 May), East Coast Town Council (ECTC) addressed complaints regarding rats being spotted at a neighbourhood playground in Bedok.

This came after a group of boys were seen playing with a rat at the playground in question.

ECTC took the opportunity to seek residents’ cooperation in keeping the playground clean and hygienic.

On Friday (10 May), ECTC responded to a netizen’s claim that it had not taken action against the rat situation at the playground.

Contrary to the netizen’s allegations, ECTC said it had initiated rat treatment in the area since a week ago.

Nonetheless, the town council said it will “implement further measures to address residents’ concerns” after receiving feedback from residents.

ECTC took the opportunity to remind residents about proper garbage disposal, explaining that this can contribute to the rats’ rapid breeding and infestation.

Boys play with rat in playground using bare hands and slippers

Earlier this week, footage showing a group of boys playing with a rat at the playground started circulating on social media.

Some boys were seen picking up the rodent with their bare hands while others attempted to pick the rodent up using a pair of slippers.

Reactions to the video were mixed. While some netizens pointed out that it was part of having a childhood, others expressed hygiene concerns.

