Employee in M’sia quits on first day of work as his mum wouldn’t let him take public transport

Employee in Malaysia quits new job as he’s ‘not allowed’ to take public transport

Taking public transportation to work can certainly be a bummer, especially during rush hour. But for one new hire in Malaysia, the struggle goes beyond just catching a bus or train—it includes getting approval from his mom to use public transport.

On 6 May, the unnamed young man’s employer, NA Dyla, posted a screenshot of their conversation on Facebook.

When asked to come to work for his first day, the employee replied that his father had already departed for work and was unable to give him a ride.

Dyla suggested using a ride-hailing service but the new hire claimed his mum did not allow him to use public transport.

As the man was uncertain whether his father could bring him to work every day, he decided to quit the job.

Employer weighs in on the situation

In her post, Dyla expressed frustration over finding committed staff, noting that many business owners faced the same issue.

“I don’t understand the generation of youngsters nowadays in 2024 when they get an interview, feel like they can’t commit and just resign,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

Dyla speculated whether such behaviour stemmed from being spoiled by their parents.

She also added that during her time, people were grateful to get a job.

“Learn to be independent so as not to depend on anyone,” she advised young people.

Sparks debate in the comments

Dyla’s post sparked debate in the comment section of her post.

Some said it is the parents’ fault for being overprotective, which hinders their children’s ability to become independent.

Others suggested that the employer could have been clearer about their expectations during the interview process.

They felt that asking the young man about his means of transportation to work could have avoided the issue altogether.

However, Dyla clarified the situation, replying to one of the comments:

This worker requested a place he wanted. That place already has a worker, I arranged for him to change to that place with the worker who’s there and managed to do that, even offered to pay for Grab. When we got him the place he wanted, he gave this kind of excuse. We pay his salary, entertain his request. Should he or shouldn’t he have done what he did?

Also read: Employee in M’sia denied half-day MC despite fainting at work, doctor advises her to quit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 89Stocker on Canva, for illustration purposes only.