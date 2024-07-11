Netizens amazed by spectacular golden rainbow over Mount Kinabalu

Spectacular golden rainbow spotted over Mount Kinabalu

A stunning golden rainbow arch was seen over Mount Kinabalu in Malaysia on Thursday (4 July).

The breathtaking phenomenon was captured on a video by Facebook user Justin Liew.

The sight of this natural phenomenon left both online netizens and tourists in awe.

Tourists mesmerised by golden rainbow

The video begins with a pan shot of the OP’s surroundings, seemingly atop a photo-taking spot for Mount Kinabalu.

Soon after, the video pans towards the famed mountain in Malaysia as a stunning golden rainbow frames it.

The video shows the rainbow perfectly forming around the mountain’s peak, with patches of clouds scattering at either end of the rainbow.

The sunset’s glow illuminates the mountain’s peak, enhancing the magnificence of the sight.

Several tourists can be seen holding their phones and capturing the magical moment.

Justin Liew said in the comment that the video was filmed on Thursday (4 July) at around 3pm in Pekan Nabalu, Ranau. Though far from the golden hour, the phenomenon looked truly golden.

Netizens amazed by mesmerising rainbow

The video captured the attention of netizens. Many flocked to leave comments praising the spectacle.

Many netizens were left stunned by the magnificence of the phenomenon.

Many asked the OP about the timing of the golden rainbow’s appearance.

One Facebook commenter mentioned that the people at the site were fortunate. The commenter added that despite being local, they have never had the opportunity to see such a stunning phenomenon.

“Wow, so lucky for anyone who happened to be there, it’s beautiful,” another user commented.

