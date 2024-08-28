Sinkhole appears in KL on 28 Aug, located 50m away from pit that ‘swallowed’ tourist

The sinkhole was reportedly caused by heavy rain the night before.

By - 28 Aug 2024, 2:40 pm

Sinkhole appears along Jalan Masjid India in KL on 28 Aug

Another sinkhole emerged in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur (KL) at about 2.30am on Wednesday (28 Aug).

The new pit is located along Jalan Masjid India, just 50m from another sinkhole that swallowed a tourist last Friday (23 Aug).

According to The Star, the authorities have cordoned off the area the area surrounding the new sinkhole.

The fresh sinkhole is believed to have been caused by heavy rain and storm from the night before.

Dang Wangi Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman has confirmed the new sinkhole and said updates will be provided at a later time.

2nd sinkhole to appear along Jalan Masjid India in 6 days

Last Friday (23 Aug), a 48-year-old female tourist was walking along Jalan Masjid India when she fell into an 8m sinkhole.

Despite five days of rescue operations, the Indian national remains missing.

On Monday (26 Aug) night, a drain collapsed in Bangsar South — another part of KL — causing a large cavity along the road.

