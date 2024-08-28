Sinkhole appears in KL on 28 Aug, located 50m away from pit that ‘swallowed’ tourist

Sinkhole appears along Jalan Masjid India in KL on 28 Aug
Another sinkhole emerged in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur (KL) at about 2.30am on Wednesday (28 Aug).
The new pit is located along Jalan Masjid India, just 50m from another sinkhole that swallowed a tourist last Friday (23 Aug).
According to The Star, the authorities have cordoned off the area the area surrounding the new sinkhole.
The fresh sinkhole is believed to have been caused by heavy rain and storm from the night before.
Dang Wangi Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Suliezmy Affendy Sulaiman has confirmed the new sinkhole and said updates will be provided at a later time.
2nd sinkhole to appear along Jalan Masjid India in 6 days
Last Friday (23 Aug), a 48-year-old female tourist was walking along Jalan Masjid India when she fell into an 8m sinkhole.
Woman falls into 8m-deep sinkhole in KL & gets trapped underground, rescue underway
Despite five days of rescue operations, the Indian national remains missing.
‘We will not stop’: Rescuers determined to find Indian tourist who fell into KL sinkhole
On Monday (26 Aug) night, a drain collapsed in Bangsar South — another part of KL — causing a large cavity along the road.
Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.
Featured image adapted from 919 on Facebook and KiniTV on Facebook
Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.