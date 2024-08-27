‘We will not stop’: Rescuers determined to find Indian tourist who fell into KL sinkhole

Rescuers determined to find Indian woman who fell into Kuala Lumpur sinkhole

The search for Vijayalakshmi, the 48-year-old Indian tourist who fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur — has entered the fourth day.

Despite the long rescue, Dang Wangi OCPD Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman reaffirms that rescuers will “keep searching for the victim until they (we) find her.”

The woman was reportedly walking towards a temple when the pavement caved in, swallowing her whole.

Rescuers use ‘flushing’ method to find woman

Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy said the rescue operation was hampered by debris, including large rocks and concrete.

This has prompted the search and rescue (SAR) team to use the flushing technique at one of the manholes located 50m from the sinkhole.

The flushing procedure took place on Sunday (25 Aug) — rescuers temporarily blocked water flow to two manholes, resulting in elevated water pressure.

Rescuers then released the water to flush away debris or blockage in the sewage system, an engineer Narendran Maniam told reporters,

However, the method didn’t prove successful as the woman remains missing.

On Sunday (26 Aug), authorities told members of the press that they were using high-pressure jets to cut through debris in the sewage system.

Also read: Woman falls into 8m-deep sinkhole in KL & gets trapped underground, rescue underway

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Bernama.