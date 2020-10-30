Robinsons Department Store To Close Heeren & Raffles City Outlets

Just 2 months ago in August, Robinsons closed its Jem outlet, leaving just 2 outlets in Singapore.

On Friday (30 Oct), news broke that the department store will be shutting its 2 remaining stores in The Heeren and Raffles City.

Robinsons department store has been a flagship tenant of the Heeren shopping centre for years, and it’s hard to imagine the iconic building’s facade without it.

Here’s what we know of the impending closures so far, as the iconic 90s department store’s fate in Singapore hangs in the balance.

Hopes to remain open in coming weeks to facilitate final sales

According to The Straits Times, Robinsons will be liquidating its 2 outlets in The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

However, Robinsons reportedly hopes to the 2 stores will be able to remain open for the coming weeks to “facilitate final sales” before they shut for good.

Does that mean we can expect sales to come in the near future? We guess only time will tell.

This is breaking news, stay tuned for more updates.

