19-year-old man arrested over loanshark harassment cases across S’pore, 10 cans of paint seized

Teenager arrested for suspected involvement in loanshark harassment cases

A 19-year-old male teenager has been arrested for his suspected role in a string of loanshark harassment incidents across Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said multiple reports were lodged between 25 and 26 April, involving residential units where doors were splashed with paint and debtor’s notes were left on gates.

The cases occurred across multiple locations, including Tampines, Yishun, Sembawang, Jurong West, Bukit Batok, Segar Road, Serangoon North, Sengkang, and Aljunied Crescent.

Suspect identified and arrested within 14 hours

With the help of police camera footage and ground investigations, officers from Bedok, Ang Mo Kio, and Woodlands Police Divisions, along with the Police Operations Command Centre, were able to identify the suspect.

He was subsequently arrested within 14 hours.

Items believed to be linked to the cases, including 10 cans of paint, 13 debtor’s notes, and a mobile phone, were seized during the operation.

To face charges under Moneylenders Act

The teenager was charged in court on Tuesday (28 April) under the Moneylenders Act.

First-time offenders for loanshark harassment face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, up to five years’ jail, and caning of up to six strokes if convicted.

The police said they take a firm stance against loanshark harassment and warned that those involved in such acts will face serious consequences.

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of loansharks and avoid assisting them in any way. Anyone with information on such activities can contact the police at 999.

Also read: Teen arrested for allegedly leaving debtor’s note on foolscap paper at Haig Road home



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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.