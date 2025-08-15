Teen arrested for allegedly leaving debtor’s note on foolscap paper at Haig Road home on 11 Aug

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly leaving a debtor’s note on a foolscap paper at a home along Haig Road.

The police were alerted to the case of loanshark harassment at about 4.10pm on Monday (11 Aug) — a debtor’s note was found on the gate of the residential unit.

Officers identified the teenager through the aid of police cameras and ground enquiries.

The suspect was arrested within two hours.

Teenager suspected of being involved in other cases of loanshark harassment

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect is allegedly involved in other cases of loanshark harassment. 、

Police also seized one mobile phone, two debtor notes, and three bicycle locks as case exhibits.

The teenager was to be charged on Wednesday (13 Aug) under the Moneylenders Act.

Another teen arrested in relation to loanshark offences in May

Another teenager was also arrested in May for his suspected involvement in loanshark harassment.

The 19-year-old was linked to a case where the door and gate of a home along Senja Close were splashed with black and green paint.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.