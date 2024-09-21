3 men arrested for loanshark harassment in Yishun & Woodlands, debtor’s notes seized

Men arrested for loanshark harassment in Yishun & Woodlands

Three individuals between the ages of 32 and 69 have been arrested in separate loanshark harassment incidents in Yishun and Woodlands.

The first of these cases started on 22 Aug 2024.

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the men had harassed their victims using threatening notices and vandalising property.

Debtors notes seized

The first man was arrested for pouring a liquid substance into the keyhole of the main gate of a residential unit along Woodlands Drive 62.

Police, who were alerted to the case on 22 Aug, believe the substance to be glue.

Through further investigation and police cameras, authorities were able to identify a suspect — a 39-year-old man. Police then arrested him on 18 Sept.

The second man was arrested for handing out threatening notes.

Police were first alerted to the case on 10 Sept when a loanshark note was pasted on the main gate of a residential unit along Woodlands Street 32.

Once again, authorities identified the suspect with help from police cameras.

They then arrested a 32-year-old man on 18 Sept. He is also allegedly involved in other loanshark harassment activities islandwide.

Finally, the third man was also arrested for handing out threatening debtor’s notes. Police were alerted to the case on 18 Sept.

Once at the scene, police caught the man while he was handing out the note.

The elderly man had been trying to pass his note to one of the occupants at a residential unit in Yishun Ave 6.

One of the notes appended in the press release threatened the debtor with a “gas boom” should they fail to produce the money owed.

Police have seized the notes as case exhibits.

Charges handed out

The three men were then charged with their crimes on Thursday (19 Sept) under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

