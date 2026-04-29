Man in China suffers 95% skin ulceration after taking ibuprofen, having just consumed alcohol

Man suffers 95% skin ulceration due to a mix of ibuprofen and alcohol

A 35-year-old man from Xi’an, China, nearly lost his life after consuming ibuprofen.

The ordeal began after the man, named Zheng (transliterated from Mandarin), developed a headache and fever following his consumption of alcohol.

Mr Zheng took three consecutive doses of ibuprofen, thinking it was harmless.

However, his condition deteriorated within hours, and he suffered severe rashes all over his body.

This prompted his family to rush him to the hospital.

Over 95% of his skin had loosened, blistered, and ulcerated

By the time he arrived at Tangdu Hospital, Mr Zheng’s condition was critical.

Over 95% of his skin had loosened, blistered, and ulcerated. More than half of his outermost skin had completely peeled off, leaving his skin looking “scalded.”

The mucous membranes in his mouth and eyes were also damaged.

The mix of ibuprofen and alcohol was to blame

Doctors identified the combination of alcohol and medication as the cause of Mr Zheng’s condition.

Ibuprofen, commonly used as a painkiller, is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), which is a known trigger for fatal skin reactions.

Alcohol plays a role in amplifying the severity by triggering an inflammatory response in the body, which accelerates the immune system’s attack on the skin, causing widespread necrosis.

Both substances are processed by the liver, and when consumed together, the liver struggles to metabolise them properly.

This results in a dangerous accumulation of ibuprofen in the bloodstream, increasing the risk of severe reactions.

Man discharged after 45 days of treatment

After 45 days of intensive treatment, including daily wound care and continuous medical support, Mr Zheng’s condition improved, and he was eventually discharged.

Although his wounds have mostly healed, the trauma has left a lasting impact on his family.

Also read: Woman in China develops snake-like patterns on back after using TCM cream for 10 years



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Featured image adapted from PM Pediatric Care and Pixelshot on Canva. For illustration purposes only.