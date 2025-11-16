Woman in China develops snake-like patterns on back after using TCM cream for 10 years

Woman in China develops snake-like patterns on skin due to decade-long use of TCM cream

Doctors in China were stunned when a 40-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with snake-like patterns across her back, along with swollen legs, numb hands, and nausea.

The woman claimed the symptoms began after she started using a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) skin cream meant for itchiness ten years ago.

Woman opts for TCM to cure itchiness

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman said her ordeal began a decade ago when itchy red spots appeared on her right leg.

Instead of seeking medical advice, she bought a cream online advertised as “pure traditional Chinese medicine” that could “cure all skin diseases”.

To her relief, the itch disappeared almost instantly after using the cream.

“When I first started using it, the anti-itch effect was remarkable,” she said. “I thought I had finally found the right medicine.”

Convinced, she continued using the cream for ten years, allegedly spending a total of RMB 100,000 (S$18,330).

Long-term use caused hormone imbalance and ‘snake skin’ pattern

But the relief didn’t last. Over the years, her symptoms worsened and new issues emerged.

When she was admitted to a hospital in Jiangsu province, she had developed a snake-like pattern on her back.

She also suffered from frequent bouts of nausea, leg swelling, and numbness in her hands.

Doctors concluded that the prolonged use of the cream — which likely contained undisclosed potent steroids — had severely disrupted her endocrine system.

Condition improving after hospital treatment

Following professional treatment, her symptoms have started to improve.

Her doctor later warned the public about using skin ointments sold online, saying that many of them are secretly packed with powerful steroids.

“Skin medications are no trivial matter – especially hormone-based drugs, which must be used properly under a doctor’s supervision,” he said.

