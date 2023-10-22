1 Person Goes Missing Off Coast Of Sentosa, Search Operation Currently Underway

SCDF, MPA & Coast Guard Currently Searching For Kayaker Missing Off Coast Of Sentosa

While Sentosa is a popular recreation area to unwind and take part in water activities over the weekend, it’s advisable to exercise caution when you’re near the sea.

According to the authorities, one person has gone missing off the coast of Sentosa.

Search operations are currently underway.

Report on missing person off Sentosa coast received on 22 Oct

A report about the incident was received at 10.25am on Sunday (22 Oct), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to queries from MS News.

They were alerted that a person had gone missing off the coast of Sentosa Island.

That person is understood to be a kayaker, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

SCDF, MPA & Coast Guard coordinating efforts

For the search operation, an SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel was deployed.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also activated, SCDF said.

Separately, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told ST that they had activated their patrol craft for the search.

They’re also coordinating efforts with the Police Coast Guard and SCDF.

To aid the search, the MPA has issued a navigation broadcast to passing ships. This will alert them to report any sighting of a person in distress in the vicinity.

Missing person reportedly a woman

According to Shin Min Daily News, the missing person is a woman.

She had reportedly gone kayaking with one companion off the coast of Sentosa and fell into the water.

Hopefully, the missing woman can be found soon.

Man went missing in Punggol in August

In August, a 35-year-old man went missing off the coast of Punggol.

Unfortunately, his body was reportedly retrieved from the waters two days later.

He was suspected to have drowned.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sohan Rayguru on Unsplash.