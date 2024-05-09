S’poreans visiting M’sia advised to put up ‘do not steal’ sign on car windows

Singaporeans asked to display ‘do not steal’ sign in cars when visiting Malaysia

Facebook page SG Kaypoh recently posted an image of a ‘do not steal’ sign displayed on a car window.

As Singaporeans frequently travel to neighbouring country Malaysia, many have warned visitors to be wary of common car break-ins.

The sign has sparked debate online, with many angered by the photo’s insinuation that Malaysia is unsafe.

‘Do not steal’ sign displayed on car window

On Sunday (5 May), Facebook page SG Kaypoh posted the picture of a cautionary sign that garnered the attention of many online.

The post’s caption read, “Singapore vehicles need this when entering Malaysia”.

The sign, displayed on a black car’s window, advised potential thieves not to damage the vehicle as it had already been burglarised.

“Please do not break my window again. This car has already been broken into. There is nothing to steal,” the sign read.

Malaysian netizens upset over sign

Since Sunday, the post has caught the attention of many netizens online, with several jokingly suggesting the sign would just encourage thieves to steal the actual vehicle.

Other Malaysian commenters were seemingly annoyed by the sign, advising Singaporeans not to visit their country.

However, some pointed out the potential dangers in Malaysia after the SG Kaypoh’s post was shared on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook page.

Also read: Burglars break into S’pore couple’s car at KSL Mall in JB, steal cash & clothes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Kaypoh on Facebook and rattanakun on Canva.