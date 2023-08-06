35-Year-Old Man Goes Missing Off Coast Of Punggol, Search Operation Currently Underway

Man Goes Missing Near Punggol Jetty, Believed To Have Jumped Into Sea While Taking Part In Activities

While the Punggol coast is a popular recreation area for Singaporeans to unwind over the weekend, it’s advisable to exercise when you’re near the sea.

A 35-year-old man has gone missing off the coast of Punggol, according to the authorities.

Search operations are currently underway.

Man went missing near Punggol Point Jetty

A report about the incident was received at 3.45pm on Sunday (6 Aug), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in response to queries from Lianhe Zaobao.

They were told that a 35-year-old man had gone missing near the Punggol Point Jetty.

The structure is off Punggol Point Park and Punggol Promenade, and a stone’s throw away from the Punggol Settlement, a row of sea-facing F&B establishments.

Large number of police & SCDF personnel at the scene

A Zaobao reader named only as Mr He (transliterated from Mandarin) told the paper that he passed by Northshore Plaza at 4pm that day.

The 50-year-old artist saw a large number of police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel at the scene conducting search operations.

He recalled seeing many fire engines and ambulances, causing a tense atmosphere as several bystanders stopped to check out what was going on.

Portion of the coast blocked off

A portion of the coast was also blocked off from the public, Mr He said.

The blockade stretched from the park linked to Northshore Plaza all the way to the Punggol Settlement, he added.

Boats were also being sent out for a search-and-rescue operation at sea.

The SPF, SCDF and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) are jointly conducting the ongoing operation, SPF said.

Man went missing while taking part in activities on Punggol shore

The man is believed to have been taking part in activities on the shore when he jumped into the water, Zaobao reported.

He was then reportedly swept away by strong waves and went missing.

According to photos provided by Mr He, a long-haired woman in a white blouse and a man in a black long-sleeved top were seen talking to the police.

It’s uncertain how the duo are involved in the incident.

Hopefully, the missing man can be found soon.

Other missing people in the sea

Less than a week ago, a passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise went missing after falling from the ship.

Her son later confirmed that the 64-year-old woman had passed away.

In August 2019, the body of a 56-year-old man was found a day after he fell into the water near Punggol Point Jetty.

