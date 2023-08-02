Son Of Passenger Who Fell Off Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Says She Has Passed

Passenger Who Fell Overboard Cruise Ship Has Died, Says Son After Reviewing CCTV Footage

The son of the passenger who fell overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has announced that his mother has unfortunately passed.

Even though the search for the missing woman is ongoing, the son took to his Instagram to break this piece of news.

He also mentioned that his family has seen surveillance footage that confirmed his mother’s passing.

Female cruise ship passenger fell into waters of Singapore Strait

On Monday (31 July), a passenger fell off a cruise ship and into the waters of the Singapore Strait.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore, the cruise ship was the Spectrum of the Seas passenger vessel that Royal Caribbean operates.

The son of the female passenger appealed for help via his Instagram page the same day.

At that point, he said he had yet to view the ship’s surveillance footage or proof of what transpired.

Son said that family learnt of her passing after viewing surveillance footage

Subsequently, on Tuesday (1 Aug), the son shared the unfortunate news of his mother’s passing in a separate update.

In his post, he thanked the public for the support his family received in this time of distress, saying that he will forever be grateful.

He said that the cruise company finally shared surveillance footage of the incident with his family, and that they “learnt that [his] mother has passed away”.

This is despite the fact that search operations are still underway.

Poignantly, the son highlighted that Tuesday was also his mother’s birthday.

He concluded his post by thanking the authorities that provided assistance in the family’s search for closure.

Husband found wife missing from room when he woke up

Per The Straits Times (ST), the passenger was 64-year-old Madam Reeta Sahani. She was on the four-day cruise with her husband, Mr Jakesh Sahani. Both of them are from India.

Her 70-year-old husband reportedly woke up on Monday morning to find that his wife was not in their room when the vessel was on the way back to Singapore from Penang.

Authorities from Singapore, Indonesia, and India have extended their assistance in the ongoing search.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Cruise Society on Facebook and Instagram.