Passenger Falls Into The Sea From Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship, Search Currently Underway

Passenger Falls Into The Sea From Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Spectrum Of The Seas

Going on a cruise is a popular vacation option for Singaporeans, with Royal Caribbean International one of the leading choices for a relaxing holiday.

However, one passenger’s trip has turned sour after they fell into the sea from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

A search is currently underway for the passenger.

MPA alerted to incident on 31 July

In a media release on Monday (31 July), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said they were notified about an incident at 7.50am that morning.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore, which the MPA operates, was told that a person had fallen into the Singapore Strait.

The Singapore Strait is a 113 km-long sea channel between Singapore and the Riau Islands, which includes Batam and Bintan.

Passenger falls into sea from Royal Caribbean cruise ship

The individual fell overboard from a Cyprus-flagged passenger vessel that was heading towards Singapore.

MPA named the vessel as the Spectrum of the Seas, which is a cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean.

According to Cruise Mapper, the ship was on a four-day round-trip from Singapore that departed last Thursday (27 July) and called at Port Klang and Penang before heading back to Singapore. It arrived on Monday (31 July) morning.

Rescue operations ongoing

MRCC is coordinating the search, which is currently underway.

They have issued a navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait, as well as vessels in port, to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to them.

The Spectrum of the Seas is currently berthed in Singapore and supporting investigations, MPA added at the time they issued the release.

However, the Singapore Cruise Society posted on Facebook on Monday (31 July) that the ship had departed Singapore at 5pm, bound for Tokyo.

It’s reportedly on its first-ever 12-night cruise from Singapore to the Japanese capital.

According to Cruise Mapper, the Spectrum of the Seas is currently in the southern part of the South China Sea.

Ship cleared by the authorities: Royal Caribbean

A statement from Royal Caribbean quoted by Channel NewsAsia (CNA) said the Spectrum of the Seas sailed off as scheduled on Monday evening.

This was after it had been cleared by the authorities, they added.

Crew members immediately conducted search-and-rescue operations when they found out that the passenger had fallen overboard, the company stated.

They’re now offering assistance and support to the person’s family.

Hopefully, the missing passenger can be found soon.

