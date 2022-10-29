2 S’poreans Arrested In Bangkok For Alleged Drug Dealing Also Stayed Illegally For 20 Years

2 Singaporean Men Arrested In Bangkok For Alleged Drug Dealing, Drugs & Pistol Found In Their Room

Singapore’s stance on drugs has always been firm, with aggressive crackdowns even on teenagers for flouting our laws.

Unfortunately, some Singaporeans have been no angels while overseas, allegedly committing drug-related offences.

Two Singaporean men have been arrested in Bangkok for alleged drug dealing after sweeping raids in the city’s entertainment district.

The pair had also stayed illegally in the country for more than 20 years.

Bangkok police conducted raids on 26 Oct

In a news release on Thursday (27 Oct), the Royal Thai Police’s broadcast arm Police TV said the police conducted raids on illegal nightlife operations in Bangkok’s entertainment districts on Wednesday (26 Oct).

One of the places raided was an illegally operating nightclub in the Yannawa area.

There, more than 200 people were arrested, of whom 104 tested positive for drugs, reported the Bangkok Post.

99 of them were Chinese nationals. About 300 sachets of illicit drugs were also found on the premises.

2 Singaporeans arrested at Bangkok hotel for alleged drug dealing

Following the raid, two Singaporean men were arrested in front of a hotel in the Din Daeng district.

They were identified as Ong Shao Xiong, 34, and Low Gin Ang, 53.

Ong was said by the police to be a drug dealer, while Low was allegedly the “chemist”.

Several incriminating items were also found in their hotel room, including various drugs like methamphetamine, Ecstasy pills, ketamine and cocaine, as well as a drug-packing machine.

A pistol and 84 bullet rounds were also seized.

Singaporean accused of selling drugs to foreigners

Low was accused of being a drug dealer known as “Mr Seng”, who sold drugs to foreigners at entertainment venues.

Chinese nationals formed the bulk of his clientele, it was alleged.

Both men confessed to all the charges, the police said.

They said they got their drugs from Laos, and the substances were hidden in speaker cabinets before being shipped to Thailand.

They also revealed that they would pick up the drugs near Hua Lamphong railway station, changing storage rooms frequently to avoid arrest.

Duo admit to staying in Thailand illegally

The duo also admitted to staying in Thailand illegally for more than 20 years, the police said.

They were handed over to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for prosecution and further investigation into the case.

The Singaporeans will be charged with illegal drug trafficking and possession, illegal possession of firearms and illegal entry into Thailand.

Featured image adapted from Police TV on Facebook.