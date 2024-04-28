12-year-old girl involved in alleged hit-and-run on Neil Road, driver arrested

Car that allegedly hit girl on Neil Road on 4 Jan also involved in CTE accident that same day

The parent of a 12-year-old girl turned to the Internet for help after her daughter was involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident on Neil Road.

A video she shared showed the girl getting knocked down by a car while crossing the road on 4 Jan.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, has been arrested, the police said.

Car turns right after stopping at red light

The alleged hit-and-run incident was related by a parent named Fong LY in a Facebook post on ROADS.sg on Friday (26 April).

In the video footage shared, a black vehicle identified as a BMW is seen having stopped at the red light of a traffic junction on a dark and rainy night.

When the light turned green, the car turned right.

Car hit person crossing the road

However, while turning the BMW hit an individual crossing the road with an umbrella.

After being hit, the person fell on the road, dropping the umbrella.

The black car drove away without stopping.

The person who was hit got up and appeared to raise her arm to catch the attention of the camcar, which was behind the black car.

As the camcar approached slowly, it was apparent that the pedestrian was a girl wearing a green top and navy blue skirt.

Parent makes police report, claims driver denied hitting daughter

In the post, the parent said the incident took place on 4 Jan and they had made a police report, submitting the footage and a witness statement.

However, the driver has denied hitting the girl and refused to make a police report, the parent claimed.

This has caused the case to remain unresolved after months, they added.

Meanwhile, the parent alluded to their daughter experiencing nightmares and attending psychiatric sessions, and lamented the “fear and images of the accident that will always be haunting her throughout their life”.

Addressing the driver, the parent urged him to:

Please come out of your cowardice and man up to what you have done.

Police report says girl was hit at Neil Road

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Lianhe Zaobao that they received a report on the incident at 6.20am on 4 Jan.

The claimant said that a 12-year-old female pedestrian was crossing the road at the junction of Neil Road and Cantonment Road when she was hit.

The car that knocked her down allegedly left the scene.

The girl was sent to hospital for treatment while conscious before the police arrived.

Same car involved in an accident on the CTE

On the same day, SPF received an alert about another accident at 6.24am.

It occurred along the Central Expressway (CTE) in the direction towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), SPF said.

Investigations showed that the car involved in that accident was the same one involved in the alleged hit-and-run on Neil Road.

Driver arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was suspected of drunken driving so a breath sample was requested from him.

However, he refused and was arrested.

As he had suffered minor injuries, he was sent to hospital for treatment.

While in hospital, he refused to provide a blood sample.

Driver under investigation for multiple offences

The Traffic Police subsequently conducted investigations into both accidents that occurred on the same day.

The man is now under investigation for multiple suspected offences including:

dangerous driving causing hurt

careless driving

failing to stop after an accident

failing to render assistance to the injured

The Traffic Police has also contacted the girl’s mother to clarify matters and update her on the progress of the investigation.

