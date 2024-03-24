2 people injured after hit-&-run accident in Geylang, police tracking down driver

Collision sends pedestrians flying in Geylang hit-&-run accident

A search is ongoing for a driver involved in a hit-and-run accident in Geylang yesterday (23 March).

Footage of the accident has gone viral on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, showing the impact that sent two pedestrians flying and the car eventually leaving the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital conscious.

Car rams into 2 pedestrians in Geylang

According to SGRV, the incident happened along Sims Avenue at 11.38pm on Saturday (23 March). Dashcam footage from another vehicle captured two pedestrians crossing the road despite the absence of a crossing there.

Just as they were approaching the opposite side of the road, a car came speeding down the second lane, to the right of the dashcam vehicle.

The car — identified as a Hyundai Elantra — immediately rammed into the pedestrians, sending them both flying in opposite directions.

One of them spun several times before landing in the dashcam vehicle’s path. The dashcam vehicle managed to veer to the left in time to avoid another accident and come to a stop.

Meanwhile, the car, which had its brake lights on as it slowed down momentarily, drove off into the distance.

Pedestrians conscious when conveyed to hospital

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the police received an alert regarding an accident along Geylang Lorong 21 at about 11.40pm on Saturday (23 March).

A 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were conveyed conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and the police are attempting to track down the driver involved.

