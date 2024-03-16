Man flees to M’sia after fatal accident in Jurong, gets arrested after 7 months

Man arrested in Malaysia after Jurong fatal accident in Aug 2023

A lorry driver fled to Malaysia after his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident in Jurong last August.

The victim was conscious when conveyed to the hospital but subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Malaysian police recently arrested the lorry driver before handing him over to their counterparts in Singapore.

He will be charged today (16 Mar) for dangerous driving causing death.

Citing a police news release, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday (14 March).

The Malaysian police arrested the man based on an arrest warrant issued by the State Courts in Singapore.

The man was handed over to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 15 March.

He will be charged today (16 March) for dangerous driving causing death and faces between two and eight years jail.

If found guilty, he may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Lorry driver failed to provide assistance after accident

SPF said in the statement that the traffic accident happened on the morning of 25 Aug 2023, at the junction of Jurong West Avenue 2 and Bulim Avenue.

The accident involved a lorry and a pedestrian — a 57-year-old man.

Even though he was conscious when conveyed to the hospital, the victim subsequently died.

SPF stated that the lorry driver neither stopped to render assistance nor did he lodge a report within 24 hours of the accident.

Instead, he “immediately” fled to Malaysia.

Nonetheless, the police were able to establish the registration number of the lorry, as well as the driver’s identity.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.