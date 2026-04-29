Man in Japan murders 2 suicidal women allegedly with consent, claims they thanked him

Man in Japan murders two suicidal women, claims he sought them to fulfil murderous impulses

A 32-year-old man told a court in Japan that he had murdered two suicidal women with their consent.

After the murders, Jun Saito allegedly dismembered the women’s bodies and even kept one of his victims’ skulls in his home.

According to Asahi Shimbun, he had murdered the women back in 2015 and 2018.

Felt murderous impulses since middle school

During the trial, Saito explained that his homicidal urges began in middle school.

Initially contemplating random street attacks, he had attempted to stab a woman in 2015 but was unsuccessful after she resisted.

This led him to believe that such attacks would be easily detected, prompting him to turn to suicidal individuals.

After communicating with several people online, Saito befriended a 22-year-old woman from Yokohama.

He allegedly murdered her after receiving her consent, claiming she had thanked him before they went through with the act.

The woman was strangled after taking sleeping pills, and her death was initially ruled a suicide, despite her father’s suspicions.

In 2018, Saito repeated his crime, this time murdering another woman in his home in Saitama, using the same method.

Dismembered bodies to keep the murders hidden

According to the Japan Times, his crime was discovered in 2025 when police raided his home under suspicion of phone theft.

Inside, they found human bones, which he admitted had belonged to one of his victims.

When asked about his current feelings on the matter, Saito said he had no regrets. He added that his homicidal urges had settled after the 2018 incident and that he would never murder again.

The court will reconvene in June.

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Featured image adapted from Tokyo Reporter and The Japan Times.