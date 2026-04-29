All-you-can-eat steak & lamb hotel buffet near Fort Canning from S$48++, weekends only till 31 May

Entrepôt collaborates with Lady Butcher for Thai-inspired steak and lamb buffet from S$48++

Over the next month, carnivores can go all out and eat their weight in meat without wrecking their wallets.

Entrepôt at The Robertson House has teamed up with Chef Nat of Thailand’s Lady Butcher to roll out a Thai-inspired steak and lamb buffet, available from now till 31 May.

Priced from just S$48++, the weekend-only spread brings together premium cuts of beef and lamb with bold, flavour-forward Thai elements you don’t often see at a hotel buffet.

Premium meats, with a punchy Thai twist

The menu leans into Chef Nat’s signature flavour-forward approach to meats, something fans of Lady Butcher in Thailand would already be familiar with.

Her restaurant is known for elevating steakhouse dining with expertly handled cuts and bold Thai flavours layered into each dish, bringing out depth and character in the meat.

Now, the good news is you don’t have to fly all the way to Nonthaburi to try it.

This collaboration with Entrepôt brings that same style of cooking to Singapore, with premium cuts of beef and lamb marinated in her punchy Thai recipes, alongside dishes like larb-inspired beef croquettes that highlight her signature balance of spice, acidity, and richness.

Some creations are also inspired by recipes from her parents, which she shared with MS News during a recent media tasting, adding a more personal touch to the spread.

From what we tried, the meats were tender and extremely flavourful, with marinades that soak through rather than just coat the surface, delivering steakhouse-level quality that makes the free-flow format feel even more worth it.

Choose from different cuts and Thai-inspired sides

The buffet centres around a lineup of curated meat cuts, all specially marinated using Chef Nat’s recipes and grilled to order, so everything arrives hot and cooked just the way you like it.

You’ll find crowd-pleasers such as the 100-day grain-fed Black Angus ribeye and striploin from Australia, both known for their rich marbling and juicy, beefy flavour.

If you’re in the mood for something a little different, the lamb baby ribs offer a slightly gamier, more robust bite that pairs especially well with the Thai-style marinades.

For those looking to treat themselves with a more indulgent and buttery option, there’s also a Wagyu beef skirt steak available as a top-up of S$18 per 160g portion.

Each cut can be paired with a selection of house-made sauces, from the smoky, tangy nam jim jaew to a herbaceous Thai chimichurri, alongside familiar favourites like peppercorn demi-glace and mint jelly.

Beyond the meats, there are also a variety of accompanying dishes to round out the spread.

They all carry the same Thai-inspired touch, so you’re not just here for protein overload, but a more balanced, flavour-packed meal from start to finish.

You’ll also find a well-stocked cold station with seasonal salads, alongside freshly baked breads and desserts such as lemongrass yuzu jelly and gula melaka bread pudding to end the meal on a sweet note.

A weekend indulgence that won’t break the bank

Available on Saturdays and Sundays till 31 May, this Entrepôt x Lady Butcher collab is a weekend treat that feels indulgent without being too hard on the wallet.

Lunch starts from S$48++ while dinner is priced at S$58++, which is pretty solid considering the variety, quality of meats, and the unique chef collaboration behind it.

To wash it all down, you can opt for free-flow drink packages: S$12++ for non-alcoholic beverages such as soft drinks and juices, or S$38++ for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

The latter includes house pours like red and white wine, prosecco, beer, plus a fun mix-your-own cocktail bar with base spirits and garnishes if you’re feeling a little creative.

Do note that there’s a 90-minute dining limit, though that’s more than enough time to make your way through multiple rounds and get your money’s worth.

Here’s how to get there and other key details:



Entrepôt Restaurant

Address: The Robertson House, 1 Unity Street, Singapore 237983

Opening hours: 12pm – 3pm (lunch, last orders at 2.30pm), 6pm – 10pm (dinner, last orders at 9.30pm)

Nearest MRT station: Fort Canning

For more information and to book a table, visit the official website.

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Featured image by MS News.