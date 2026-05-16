UNIQLO’s Cecilie Bahnsen collection has romantic fits for women & little girls, twin with your daughter or niece

UNIQLO and Cecilie Bahnsen’s new collection is made for women and girls who love flowy, feminine fits

There are some outfits that just make you want to twirl around and burst into song like the heroine of a romcom.

UNIQLO’s latest collaboration with Danish womenswear designer Cecilie Bahnsen definitely qualify.

Launching in Singapore on 22 May, the clean-cut yet coquettish collection brings together UNIQLO’s everyday comfort with Cecilie Bahnsen’s signature dreamy, ultra-feminine aesthetic.

The range features floaty dresses, floral motifs, frills, shirring, and soft shapes that work just as well for casual office days as they do for date nights, weekend picnics, leisurely brunches, and everything in between.

A girly-girl collection that’s easy to wear

Anyone familiar with Cecilie Bahnsen’s work will know they’re in for a very pretty treat with this collab.

The Danish designer is known for romantic womenswear that looks straight out of a modern fairytale, balancing sweetness with drama through sculptural silhouettes, delicate details, and an ethereal charm that still feels fresh and wearable.

You can see that signature in the UNIQLO collection, which brings her love for “poetic silhouettes” and dainty details into pieces that feel more accessible for everyday wear.

The result is a lineup that feels whimsical but not fussy, with dresses, tops, skirts, and matching-set options that can be worn separately or mixed and matched across colours to suit your style.

Comfort is a big part of the appeal, too, with the collection using high-quality cotton and elastic materials.

In other words, you won’t have to suffer for the sake of looking chic.

Matching fits for mums and daughters

The collection also includes Cecilie Bahnsen’s first-ever line for girls, created through this collaboration.

The girls’ range features dresses, T-shirts, skirts, and skorts that carry the same fairytale-like look as the women’s pieces.

Some are even straight-up smaller versions of the adult designs, making them especially cute for mums and daughters, aunties and nieces, or anyone planning a sweet mini-me moment.

Petite women may also want to check out the girls’ section as there may be a few pieces they can wear, too. For instance, the T-shirts could fit like baby tees.

Prices start from S$19.90 for women’s tops, S$39.90 for women’s dresses, S$14.90 for girls’ tops, and S$29.90 for girls’ dresses.

Launching during UNIQLO’s Thank You Festival

The full Cecilie Bahnsen collection will be available from 22 May at UNIQLO Jewel Changi Airport, Orchard Central Global Flagship Store, ION Orchard, and online, while a partial lineup will be available at all stores.

This also means customers heading to UNIQLO’s Thank You Festival from 22 to 28 May will be among the first in Singapore to get their hands on the drop.

Also launching on 22 May at the Thank You Festival is the new UNIQLO x Chatterbox UTme! collection, a local food-themed lineup for those who love wearing their Singaporean pride.

Inspired by the restaurant’s iconic dishes, the collection features six exclusive designs based on favourites such as Mandarin Chicken Rice, Lobster Laksa, and Peranakan kueh.

As the name suggests, the bi-annual event is UNIQLO’s way of thanking customers, and this year’s edition features its biggest limited-offer lineup to date, with 35 LifeWear items at special prices, including 13 first-time offers.

Highlights include the Men’s Premium Linen Long-Sleeve Shirt, Women’s UNIQLO and JW ANDERSON Denim Shorts, Men’s EZY Ultra Stretch Jeans, and the Women’s Mini T, which will be available at a festival-exclusive price of S$9.90.

Manga fans can also look forward to 10 new designs from the MANGA UT SHUEISHA 100th Collection on 18 May, featuring titles such as Naruto, One Piece, and Sakamoto Days.

The full list of limited-offer products will be unveiled on 18 May, so keep an eye on the UNIQLO website for more details.

Deals and giveaways to look out for

To sweeten the deal, customers who spend at least S$100 during the Thank You Festival will receive a complimentary UNIQLO lunch bag in one of four colours, available in stores and online while stocks last.

Those paying with a DBS/POSB card in stores can also unlock a spin at the Sure-Win Garapon with every S$100 spent, with prizes ranging from a S$10 UNIQLO return voucher to a S$100 UNIQLO gift card.

This is available at all stores except UNIQLO Changi Airport Terminal 1.

Visit the official UNIQLO website for more details.

Also read: By Invite Only opens largest store at Raffles City with free letter-writing station & cosy ‘boyfriend corner’

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Featured image courtesy of UNIQLO.