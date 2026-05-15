Free Suntec exhibition has immersive mini theatre-style rooms & interactive activities on the impact of drug abuse

The Library Of Stories, Unfinished exhibition at Suntec City lets you step into the lives of drug victims and their loved ones

Most of us encounter stories about drug abuse through news headlines, crime reports, or dramatised scenes in films and TV shows.

But beyond the statistics and cautionary tales are real people whose lives were disrupted, families left grieving, and dreams that never had the chance to become reality.

This weekend, members of the public are invited to reflect on these stories at The Library of Stories, Unfinished, a national exhibition organised by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), together with the Drug-Free Community and Champions in Singapore.

Held in conjunction with Drug Victims Remembrance Day, the exhibition takes place from now till 17 May 2026 at Suntec City and is free to enter.

Held in observance of Drug Victims Remembrance Day

Observed annually on the third Friday of May, Drug Victims Remembrance Day recognises the far-reaching and often unseen impact of drug abuse.

Beyond the struggles faced by drug abusers themselves, the day also remembers the families, friends, partners, and communities whose lives are deeply affected by the consequences of drug abuse.

This year’s campaign, titled ‘Stories, Unfinished’, spotlights lives that were disrupted by drugs and the potential that never got to fully unfold.

Live mini theatre-style rooms bring visitors closer to the story

Unlike a typical exhibition, The Library of Stories, Unfinished brings visitors into immersive and interactive spaces that encourage them to listen, engage, and reflect.

At the heart of the experience is Ryan, a fictional character representing those whose lives were cut short by drug abuse.

Through live performance-style segments and intimate room sets, visitors will meet people connected to him, including his best friend, partner, and mother.

As they share their memories, regrets, grief, and anger, details such as Ryan’s personal items and devastating phone call recordings make the story feel more intimate and real.

Visitors are also encouraged to ask questions and engage with the characters directly, helping them better understand the warning signs that may have been missed, the support that could have made a difference, and the role each person can play in helping those around them.

Slots for the Guided Experiences are fully booked, but visitors can still explore the main exhibition and its other activities.

Exhibition set up like a library with real stories and learning zones

As its name suggests, The Library of Stories, Unfinished is set up like a library, with different sections for visitors to browse, read, and listen at their own pace.

Through curated books, news stories, and real-life accounts, visitors can learn more about tragedies linked to drug abuse, as well as how drugs can alter the brain and affect a person’s behaviour, decisions, and relationships.

The exhibition also features stories from former drug users, offering a more personal look at their experiences, struggles, and recovery journeys.

Younger visitors are not left out either. A dedicated children’s section introduces the topic in a more age-appropriate way, with interactive elements that help them understand how drugs can affect the body.

Programmes and activities available across three days

Beyond the main exhibition, visitors can also take part in selected programmes held throughout the weekend. Just note that while admission to the main exhibition is free, registration is required for some activities.

One of them is Ripples of Impact, an intimate restorative sharing session where ex-drug abusers and their family members speak candidly about the realities of drug abuse.

The session runs from Friday to Sunday, though at the time of writing, only slots on 17 May at 10.30am are still available.

On Sunday, visitors can also attend Reflection Through Stories, a book sharing session by Prison Fellowship Singapore. This will take place on 17 May, from 12pm to 12.45pm, with slots still available at the time of writing.

Another programme, the Kintsugi Workshop, invites participants to learn the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with gold while reflecting on imperfection, healing, and finding beauty in brokenness. Unfortunately, this Saturday workshop is fully booked.

Before leaving, visitors can stop by Candles of Remembrance, where they can light a candle in memory of lives lost to drugs.

Here are more details so you can plan your trip:



The Library of Stories, Unfinished

Address: Suntec City Level 1 Atrium, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

Dates: 15 to 17 May 2026

Opening hours: 10am – 9.30pm

Nearest MRT stations: Promenade and Esplanade

Those interested can find out more about the exhibition and register for available programmes here.

If you missed this weekend’s main exhibition, you can still catch Discover Stories, Unfinished at various heartland locations throughout May and June.

Also read: 98% of poll respondents believe everyone can say no to drugs. That’s privilege talking.

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Featured image by MS News.