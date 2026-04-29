Tourist in Thailand parks car in the middle of road and blocks traffic to shop at convenience store

Tourist in Thailand blocks traffic by parking car in the middle of road to go shop at convenience store

A clip of a foreign tourist in Thailand parking his car in the middle of the road just to shop at a convenience store has sparked outrage online.

Videos and photos of the incident were shared by The Phuket Times on Tuesday (28 April).

Foreign man brazenly parks in the middle of traffic

In the clip, a white vehicle can be seen parked in the middle of a narrow road in Phuket’s Kata Noi area. Because of how narrow the roads were, this forced other motorists to stop until the white vehicle moved.

Locals in the area reportedly went inside the convenience store to ask the man to move his vehicle. His alleged response was to ignore them.

Around ten minutes later, he would return to his vehicle and drive off, but not before making an obscene gesture at the person recording him.

Mixed responses online

The clip sparked outrage online, with many Thai commenters criticising local police for not taking action.

Some said that police did not like handling cases where foreigners were doing something illegal because it was a pain to deal with the language barrier. Some even went as far as to criticise the country’s visa policy.

Some English commenters, meanwhile, primarily blamed the incident on local drivers.

They claimed that the foreign man’s actions were nothing more than a reflection of how local motorists acted on the road.

Also read: 59 motorists caught breaking traffic rules at Woodlands Checkpoint, 11 foreign vehicles banned from entry

