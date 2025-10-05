F1 fans in S’pore stuck in crowded ‘standstill’ at midnight while rushing for last MRT train

F1 fans in Singapore find themselves stuck in crowd as they try to make it for last MRT train

After a night of roaring engines and electrifying performances at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the race to catch the last train home for some F1 fans turned out to be just as intense.

Unfortunately, what awaited them outside the Marina Bay Street Circuit was far from the adrenaline-pumping glamour of the track but a suffocating sea of people stuck in a midnight gridlock.

F1 fans stuck in massive crowd

TikTok user @kpherluke shared a now-viral clip showing throngs of F1 fans packed shoulder-to-shoulder, barely moving as they tried to make their way to the MRT station past midnight.

@kpherluke Been to f1 in Singapore many times, this is my first time encountering this standstill. It’s already 0013hrs 😭 ♬ original sound – ᴋᴘʜᴇʀʟᴜᴋᴇ – ᴋᴘʜᴇʀʟᴜᴋᴇ

The video’s onscreen caption, “POV: last train 0030”, perfectly captured the tension as the camera panned across a crowd of visibly exhausted fans.

Many stood still, checking their phones or just waiting helplessly after a long day of races and performances.

According to the original poster (OP), the jam occurred near one of the exits from the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

With so many people leaving at once, the crowd flow appeared to have come to a complete halt, a “standstill”, as the OP called it.

“Been to F1 in Singapore many times, this is my first time encountering this standstill. It’s already 0013hrs,” they said in the post.

Netizens share similar experiences at F1 event

The post quickly gained traction online as other attendees shared similar frustrations.

Several netizens claimed that security guards were blocking exits and giving fans “wrong directions”, worsening the congestion.

One user slammed the organisers for poor crowd management, saying they “should do better” given the expected turnout.

Another suggested extending the last train timings during F1 weekend to better accommodate the late-night exodus.

Others shared how they gave up on the MRT altogether, with one fan saying they walked to SMU and managed to book a Grab from there instead.

Crowds chaos spotted throughout F1 weekend

Apparently, this wasn’t an isolated incident. A quick scan of TikTok showed several videos of chaotic crowds at various points during the F1 weekend.

TikTok user @kelvinngpt posted a video showing the huge crowds after the practice sessions on Friday (3 Oct).

Another TikToker @ry.shen__ also posted a short clip showing fans jostling and rushing as they entered the VIP standing pen at enhypen’s concert on the same day.

The 2025 Singapore Grand Prix race will kick off at 8pm on Sunday (5 Oct). Elton John, The Smashing Pumpkins, Lewis Capaldi, The Wombats, and Melanie C will also be performing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

