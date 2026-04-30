9-year-old cyclist flung from bicycle after being hit by car in Ang Mo Kio, driver arrested

Child flung from bicycle in Ang Mo Kio accident, 74-year-old driver arrested

A 74-year-old man has been arrested for reckless driving causing hurt after an accident involving his car and a nine-year-old cyclist in Ang Mo Kio on Wednesday (29 April).

The boy, who appeared to have the right of way, was flung from his bicycle before landing face-first on the road.

Footage of the incident was later shared on the SGRV Admin Facebook page, where it has since gone viral.

Boy cycles across road before getting hit by car

Dashcam footage of the accident shows the boy cycling across the road along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

While the pedestrian crossing light is not clearly visible in the footage, the traffic light facing vehicles can be seen showing red.

A car is then seen driving through the junction, hitting the boy in the process.

The impact sends the boy flying into the air before he lands face-first on the road.

Passers-by rush to help boy

After witnessing the incident, a woman believed to be the child’s mother parks her bicycle on the pedestrian refuge island before rushing over to check on him.

Another boy, who had been riding pillion on her bicycle, is seen standing on the island and appears to watch on in shock.

A construction worker who also witnessed the accident rushes over to check on the boy.

The woman tries to help the boy up, but he appears to struggle to stand on his own.

The construction worker eventually carries the boy away, while the woman approaches the driver, who is seen briefly getting out of his vehicle.

Netizens criticise driver’s actions

Many netizens were shocked by the scene and criticised the driver, pointing out that the traffic light had been “clearly” red.

Some users also said the woman and construction worker should not have moved the child, as doing so could potentially worsen his injuries.

Another user reminded others of the importance of checking the road before crossing, even when traffic conditions are in favour of pedestrians.

Boy conveyed conscious to hospital, driver arrested

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a bicycle along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 towards Lentor Gardens at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (29 April).

A nine-year-old male cyclist was conveyed conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

SPF added that a 74-year-old male car driver was arrested for reckless driving causing hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Cyclist hit by driver making discretionary right turn at crossing in Geylang

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook