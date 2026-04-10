Cyclist hit by driver making discretionary right turn at crossing in Geylang

Driver collided with cyclist after making discretionary right turn

A cyclist was flung into the air after a collision with a car on Geylang Road.

The car was allegedly making a discretionary right turn when the incident occurred.

Cyclist hit by turning car

A separate road user captured footage of the incident and posted it onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

In the video, a cyclist can be seen travelling along the junction of Geylang Road and Sims Way on 7 April, at around 10.05pm.

The traffic lights are in the cyclist’s favour.

However, upon reaching the halfway point of the junction, the cyclist came across the car as it was making a discretionary right turn.

The driver was oblivious to the cyclist’s presence, and a collision eventually occurred.

The impact caused the cyclist to be flung into the air, before landing on the ground

Limps to roadside

After the accident, the cyclist picks himself up before gingerly limping towards the pavement.

He proceeds to lie on the grass patch, while two bystanders check on him.

However, the bicycle remained in the middle of the road, as motorists carefully manoeuvred around it.

The driver can also be seen parked up along the side of the road, with his hazard lights switched on.

SCDF and SPF alerted to incident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Sims Way and Geylang Road on 7 April, at around 10.10pm.

SCDF conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force told MS News that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a cyclist at the junction of Sims Avenue and Geylang Road.

A 30-year-old male cyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while a 73-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Also read: Cyclist Crosses Fullerton Road At Green Light & Gets Hit By Car, Flung Off Bicycle

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook