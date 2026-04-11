Man caught on camera taking children’s shoes in Woodlands, proceeds to throw them into rubbish chute

Man takes children’s shoes from shoe rack outside Woodlands home, throws them into rubbish chute

A man was spotted taking four pairs of shoes from a shoe rack outside an HDB unit in Woodlands before throwing them into a rubbish chute.

The owner of the unit checked footage from his security camera after realising that the shoes were missing when his children were getting ready for school.

The video was later shared on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page.

Man scopes area, picks up children’s shoes

The original poster (OP), Mr Ridzwan, shared via his post that the incident occurred at around 6.05am on Friday (10 April), in an HDB block situated along Woodlands Drive 73.

In the video, the man can be seen in a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) combat engineer singlet and dark shorts.

He also appears to be wearing black gloves.

The man then quickly scans the area for cameras, but fails to notice the OP’s camera recording his actions.

He picks up a pair of shoes along with three pairs of Crocs from a shoe rack outside Mr Ridzwan’s unit.

Throws shoes into dustbin

After picking up the shoes, the man scurries down the hallway to a common rubbish chute.

He then threw the shoes into the rubbish chute.

The video is then cut off, just as the man turns to face the camera.

According to a comment, Mr Ridzwan claimed to have cut off the video as it “shows the full view of the perpetrator’s face.”

Incident reported to police

Upon reviewing the incident, Mr Ridzwan lodged a police report.

In the report, Mr Ridzwan said he initially assumed that his children had left their shoes at his mother-in-law’s place or had simply misplaced them.

However, when he was informed that this was not the case, he checked his security camera and noticed the man in the act.

He further claimed that he did not know the individual, and that the man was not one of his immediate neighbours.

Mr Ridzwan asserted that he did not offend anybody recently.

He also shared that other residents in the Woodlands area had reached out to him with similar experiences.

Netizens question if OP had offended suspect

Several netizens were quick to question if there were ongoing disputes between the pair.

Others pointed out that the man appeared to be extremely prepared, even wearing gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints.

However, some noted the man’s poor attempts to cover his tracks, pointing out that his face was clearly visible.

MS News has reached out to Mr Ridzwan for more information.

Also read: 2 men allegedly steal shoes placed along Pasir Ris HDB corridor using ‘donation collection’ trick

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