S’porean woman appointed High Sheriff in Wales for community work, first Malay-Muslim in role

Singaporean woman becomes High Sheriff in Wales county for a year, seeks to champion volunteer work

Last month, a Singaporean Malay woman was appointed the High Sheriff in Gwent, Wales, for her years of community work.

The first Malay-Muslim to serve in the role, she even produced a special kebaya for her court dress.

SMU graduate volunteered for decades after moving to Wales

Mrs Shereen Aziz-Williams, a Singapore Management University (SMU) graduate, moved from Singapore to Wales in 2005.

In the 21 years since, Mrs Shereen became a dedicated part of the local community. She volunteered with local charities, helping families in troubled times or women who escaped from abuse.

Mrs Shereen moved into local government, including stints as the Chief Executive of the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru (DBCC) and Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales (BCW).

Over the years, she received several awards for her community cohesion efforts, including an honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

First Singaporean to become High Sheriff

Earlier this year, King Charles III appointed Mrs Shereen as High Sheriff of Gwent. She is among eight new High Sheriffs of the counties in Wales.

High Sheriffs are appointed annually to each county in England and Wales, with Mrs Shereen to serve one year in Gwent from 2026 to 2027.

Mrs Shereen was sworn in on 9 April, becoming the first Malay-Muslim and Singaporean woman in the role.

She also tailored a special dark velvet kebaya, made at a shop in Singapore, to use as her official court dress.

In an interview with Malaysian publication Berita Harian, she said that as a minority, it was important to inspire the next generation who see her in a position of influence.

She described her role as assisting the judiciary, police, and emergency services in the county.

New High Sheriff aims to champion volunteering in Wales county

While the term “sheriff” may conjure imagery of criminal catching, like in the United States (US), the modern role of a High Sheriff in Britain has changed considerably.

High Sheriffs were once responsible for local law enforcement and tax collection centuries ago, but their powers have gradually reduced.

In the modern day, the role of High Sheriff is almost completely ceremonial, with county panels picking experienced, public-spirited individuals for nomination.

For her Shrieval year, Mrs Shereen intends to champion volunteering across Gwent.

She will celebrate the contributions of volunteers and encourage more people to pick up volunteer work for their communities.

Mrs Shereen recently presented her first High Sheriff Award to two men working to break down the stigma around men’s mental health.

Additionally, the new High Sheriff of Gwent will be keenly looking into the county’s grassroots initiatives, youth development, and cultural organisations.

Also read: More than just volunteers: How a social worker & occupational therapist are making a lasting impact in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from High Sheriff of Gwent on Facebook and Facebook.