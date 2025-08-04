More than just volunteers: How a social worker & occupational therapist are making a lasting impact in S’pore

1 in 3 think social service professionals do the same work as volunteers, but here’s why that’s a misconception

Some professions command instant respect. Others offer quieter rewards, requiring deep empathy, emotional resilience, and the commitment to walk alongside those facing difficult circumstances.

Social service professionals fall firmly into the latter group. Yet despite the critical work they do, their roles are often misunderstood or overlooked.

In a recent MS News poll, we asked readers: “Do you think social service professionals do the same work as volunteers?”

One in three respondents — about 33% — said yes. That might not seem like much, but it reflects a persistent myth that these roles are interchangeable, when they really aren’t.

To understand what the work actually involves, MS News spoke with two professionals whose journeys reveal just how much training, care, and commitment the job takes — and why it deserves far more recognition.

Teacher helps troubled teen find his path

For Goh Boon Siong, 38, the decision to become a social worker was deeply personal.

“I was a troubled youth with a troubled family background,” he shared.

But someone helped me, so now, I want to be that ‘someone’ to another person in need.

Growing up, Boon Siong fell in with bad company and struggled in school. Still, he remembers the many teachers who quietly looked out for students like him.

“There were many teachers across my primary and secondary schools who were kind to students like me,” he said. “I noticed that.”

One teacher in particular, an English teacher in Secondary 4, changed everything. As he prepared for his O-Levels with no clear idea of what came next, she sat him down and asked: “What do you want to do after this?”

He didn’t have an answer, but she offered help anyway and invited him to her church, sparking his curiosity about Christianity. This led Boon Siong to approach his cousin for more information, and he was introduced to Singapore Youth for Christ (SYFC), a Christian youth organisation that would go on to shape his life.

It was a turning point. His grades began to improve, and he started pulling away from negative influences.

After completing his O-Levels, Boon Siong spent his break volunteering full-time with SYFC, then enrolled in Singapore Polytechnic to study chemical engineering. But it was through volunteering that he discovered a deeper calling — one that eventually led him to work full time at Youth Guidance Outreach Services (YGOS) supporting youths-at-risk while pursuing a degree in social work at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) after National Service.

Helping youth rebuild after prison

More than 15 years into his first job, he’s still in the sector, walking alongside young people who, like him, just need someone to believe in them.

Today, he supervises a team that works closely with the Reformative Training Centre (RTC) to support youth reintegration after their release from prison under community supervision.

“Almost every Wednesday, we’ll be there to receive them,” he said. “Together with their families, we’re the first people they meet after their time inside.”

His team runs a 12-month Case Management Service offering counselling, mentoring, family intervention, and regular check-ins. Many of these youths face deeper challenges — family breakdowns, drug exposure, or mental health struggles — that require sustained support.

“We don’t just work with the youth in isolation. We engage their families, schools, employers, and support networks,” he said. “Often, they just need someone to walk with them until they can stand on their own again.”

Helping people regain independence through occupational therapy

While Boon Siong works with youths, Occupational Therapist Zubaidah Yusoff, 40, supports individuals in rebuilding their independence after life-changing events.

For nearly 20 years, she has helped clients regain everyday functions, whether recovering from stroke, managing dementia, or coping with disability.

Unlike social work, Occupational Therapy focuses on enabling people to live as independently as possible, offering support across physical, mental, and emotional needs.

Though distinct in approach, Occupational Therapy still falls within the social service sector, sharing its core mission of supporting vulnerable individuals, addressing long-term care needs, and helping people live with dignity.

At SATA CommHealth, where Zubaidah serves as Deputy Director and Head of Special Projects, most clients are referred through the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), which links individuals to community-based health and social services.

Some rely on subsidised therapy or financial aid, and part of Zubaidah’s role involves working closely with social workers and fundraising teams to ensure no one falls through the cracks, especially middle-income families who don’t qualify for standard assistance but still struggle to afford care.

A profession that blends heart, art & science

Zubaidah’s path into Occupational Therapy was sparked by curiosity. After her A-Levels, she volunteered across hospital departments and was drawn to occupational therapy.

“I think it’s a beautiful profession that combines both the arts and the sciences. It just seemed more fun!” she recalled with a laugh. “Therapists were using art and different tools — it felt creative.”

She went on to earn two master’s degrees: one in Advanced Occupational Therapy from La Trobe University in Melbourne, and another in Public Health from the National University of Singapore (NUS), deepening her understanding of both individual care and broader systems.

One case that stayed with her was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when she helped a client with dementia in regulating his sleep cycle. His improved mood allowed his family to rest better, too. “As an occupational therapist, you’re not just treating the client — you have to consider how their condition affects the people they live with,” she said.

Addressing misconceptions about the social service profession

Despite their years of experience, both Boon Siong and Zubaidah still encounter people who misunderstand what they do.

For Zubaidah, a common misconception is that occupational therapists help people find jobs. “Actually, ‘occupation’ refers to activities of daily living,” she explained. These range from basic self-care, like eating and dressing, to more complex functions such as memory, coordination, and planning.

Occupational therapy is also often confused with physiotherapy. While physiotherapy focuses on physical recovery, occupational therapy addresses mental and emotional well-being, too. In mental health, for instance, occupational therapists help individuals engage in daily life and meaningful activities, whereas physiotherapists primarily focus on physical movement and function.

As the work of both therapists and social workers can look casual from the outside — involving games, conversation, or informal activities — it’s easy to assume it’s just volunteering.

That’s something Boon Siong hears often, especially from the youths he supports. “You don’t need to work?” they ask, surprised that his job involves playing sports, games, exercising, or simply having meals and chatting with them.

“People still ask me if I get paid,” he shared. “Some think it’s volunteer work, something you just do out of goodwill.”

Difference between social service professionals & volunteers

This confusion points to a deeper issue: the assumption that anyone in a helping role must be a volunteer. But as both Boon Siong and Zubaidah emphasised, there’s a clear distinction between volunteers and trained professionals.

Zubaidah recalled her early days as a volunteer, where her role was limited to simple tasks like setting up equipment. Only after formal training did she understand the reasoning behind each treatment and how different conditions affect function — knowledge that volunteers aren’t expected to have.

Boon Siong echoed this. While volunteers play a meaningful role — often helping with befriending, logistics, or activities — their involvement is naturally limited. “There’s just so much that they can give because they hold a full-time job or have other commitments,” he noted.

Social service professionals, on the other hand, commit full-time and take on deeper responsibilities. They support clients, supervise teams, work within structured systems, and conduct practice-based research — all of which go beyond what’s expected of volunteers.

Becoming a social service professional also requires formal qualifications. At minimum, this means holding a recognised degree, which both Boon Siong and Zubaidah have. In addition, social workers must complete supervised practice hours and renew their professional accreditation every two years.

Ultimately, while good intentions matter, effective and sustained care demands training, expertise, and long-term commitment.

Shining a light on social service professionals & the lives they touch

Both Boon Siong and Zubaidah hope more Singaporeans will recognise the value of their work — and the people they serve.

“It’s very often that our youths and families are unintentionally dismissed, which is very sad,” said Boon Siong.

Zubaidah echoed the need for greater public understanding, especially as social service professionals support individuals through illness, disability, or major life changes. While awareness is growing, she believes there’s still much more to be done.

Despite the emotional demands of the job, neither Boon Siong nor Zubaidah has ever considered leaving the sector. With more than a decade each in their respective roles, their passion remains clear. As Boon Siong put it simply:

We are really here for you, no strings attached.

Social service professionals don’t just lend a hand — they walk alongside those in need, empowering them to rebuild their lives. From social workers and psychologists to job coaches and Occupational Therapists, they work as a team to provide long-term, holistic care.

As 2025 marks the Year of Celebrating Social Service Professionals, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) invites you to get to know the people behind this essential work — and consider joining them.

This nationwide initiative recognises the vital contributions of over 20,000 professionals who support families and communities across Singapore.

At its core is the Social Service Tribe, led by the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), which unites professionals committed to empowering lives. A key initiative is the Tribe Ambassadors programme, which equips professionals to share their stories (like Boon Siong and Zubaidah just did), celebrate the sector, and foster pride across the workforce.

@msfcares From social service professionals to digital ambassadors – our 36 Tribe Ambassadors have embarked on an extraordinary journey over the past four months! Driven by their vision to celebrate, recruit and foster pride in the social service sector, these passionate professionals have come together to co-create content as part of the Year of Celebrating Social Service Professionals. Following a series of co-creation and capability building sessions, our Tribe Ambassadors showcased their innovative group ideas at yesterday’s open mic session. These ideas will go on to create greater awareness of the roles in the sector, and to debunk myths about their professions. We can’t wait to see how these Tribe Ambassadors will continue to shape narratives and create impact in our social service sector! Stay tuned to see their ideas turn into reality! #SocialServiceProfessionals #SocialServiceTribe #StrongerTogether ♬ original sound – MSF Singapore – MSF Singapore

Visit the official MSF website to learn how you can make a difference, and explore social service careers here and here. For more updates and stories, follow MSF on Facebook and Instagram.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Featured image courtesy of Goh Boon Siong.