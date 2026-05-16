Thundery showers expected over parts of S’pore on most afternoons for the rest of May

Singapore to experience thundery showers for the rest of May

Those in Singapore should expect thundery showers on most afternoons for the rest of May.

The showers will occasionally extend into the evening, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS)’s weather advisory.

Temperatures range between 33°C and 34°C on most days

Short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of the island on most afternoons in the second half of the month.

Due to Sumatra squalls, residents will likely see widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds during some mornings and the pre-dawn hours.

The total rainfall for this period is forecast to be near the long-term average across most parts of the island.

Regarding the temperatures, the MSS said daytime highs are anticipated to fluctuate between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

However, during warmer spells, the mercury is expected to hit 35°C.

Rainfall was the highest in Tampines on 8 May

During the first two weeks of May, Singapore experienced afternoon and evening thundery showers on most days.

Rainfall totals during this period surpassed historical averages across most parts of the island, with the area around Paya Lebar registering rainfall that was 189% above average.

A regional wind convergence on 8 May brought heavy rain across the island, peaking in Tampines, where a daily total of 114.6mm marked the highest rainfall recorded in the first half of May.

Despite rain on most days during the first two weeks of May, some days were still warm.

There were six days during which the MSS recorded maximum temperatures of 34°C or higher.

The highest daily temperature of 35.1°C was recorded at Paya Lebar on 2 May.

Also read: Thundery showers on most afternoons, but warm temperatures also expected in 1st half of May



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