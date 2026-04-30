Thundery showers on most afternoons, but warm temperatures also expected in 1st half of May

Thundery showers may extend to a few evenings in 1st half of May

Singapore will experience thundery showers on most afternoons in the first half of May, but warm temperatures nevertheless.

This was predicted by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Thursday (30 April).

Thundery showers also on 1-2 mornings in May

According to MSS, the thundery showers should fall over parts of Singapore on most afternoons.

However, on a few days, they may extend into the evening.

Additionally, widespread thundery showers and gusty winds could occur on one or two mornings during the period.

They will be brought about by Sumatra squalls — a weather phenomenon caused by the temperature difference between land and sea.

The total rainfall for the first half of the month is thus forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

Inter-monsoon conditions to continue

Inter-monsoon conditions, which set in during the first week of April, are expected to continue.

That means the prevailing winds will mostly be light and variable in direction.

The inter-monsoon period typically lasts until May, MSS previously said.

Maximum temperature on a few days could slightly exceed 35°C

Despite the thundery showers on most days, the weather will likely still be “warm” over these two weeks, MSS said.

That means the daily maximum temperature should range from 33°C to 35°C on most days.

On a few days, it could “slightly exceed” 35°C.

Above-average rainfall in east & west S’pore in 2nd half of April

In the second half of April, parts of Singapore experienced thundery showers on most days.

Curiously, only the eastern and western parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall, while the rest of the island had mostly below-average rainfall.

The Changi area was the wettest, with 68% above-average rainfall. But the area around Lower Pierce Reservoir recorded 61% below-average rainfall.

On 21 April, moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon, caused by regional convergence of winds.

That day, 104.4mm of rainfall was registered in Jurong West — the highest daily rainfall for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in 3 areas

The daily maximum temperature went above 33°C on most days over the period, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5°C was recorded in a total of three areas over two days.

On 25 April, it was detected in Paya Lebar and Tuas South and on 28 April, in Clementi.

Also read: Thundery showers on most afternoons in second half of April, but little rainfall on a few days

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