‘She will die within 6 months’: 3-year-old girl with aggressive cancer needs S$993K for treatment in S’pore

Family of three-year-old with aggressive cancer appeals for help with medical fees, receives over S$600K in donations

The family of a three-year-old girl with aggressive cancer is appealing for donations to help cover her medical fees.

Doctors have reportedly said she urgently needs treatment within a critical six-month window, or her condition could become fatal.

Young girl diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Darlene Marcella Xu was born in Indonesia in February 2023.

When she was just over a year old, she began suffering from a persistent cough, daily fevers, and a loss of appetite.

Her parents took her to the hospital multiple times, where doctors initially diagnosed her with pneumonia.

However, her condition continued to worsen despite medication.

In late March 2024, doctors at a local hospital in Pekanbaru discovered that Darlene had acute monocytic leukaemia, also known as AML-M5.

AML-M5 is a serious and aggressive form of blood cancer, with a reported five-year survival rate of 33.4%.

Singaporean pastor helps family seek treatment

The Pekanbaru hospital could only offer a basic treatment plan, which reportedly came with a 20% chance of success.

Hope later came from overseas, when a pastor from Singapore who was involved in mission work learnt about Darlene’s condition.

He helped bring the toddler to Singapore, where she was admitted to the National University Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

With support from their church community and generous donors, Darlene’s family raised about S$50,000 to begin her first round of treatment, which included the possibility of a bone marrow transplant.

The treatment process was long and gruelling for the toddler, but her condition later stabilised enough for her to reach her third birthday earlier this year.

Darlene and her family also celebrated Chinese New Year in 2026, thanking donors for their support and prayers.

Medical fees for urgent cancer treatment total S$993,000

The family’s joy soon gave way to heartbreak.

Give.Asia told MS News that Darlene’s family received confirmation of her cancer relapse in April 2026.

According to the fundraiser, doctors said Darlene urgently requires treatment within a critical six-month window, failing which she may not survive.

The cancer has relapsed. This time if she [does] not receive treatment earlier, she will die within six months.

She will need a second bone marrow transplant and further treatment.

In total, her medical fees are expected to reach up to S$993,000.

Despite the formidable target, Give.Asia shared that communities in Singapore, Indonesia, and online supporters from multiple regions have rallied behind Darlene by donating and sharing her campaign.

At press time, 11,140 donors had contributed S$624,155. One anonymous supporter donated S$21,500.

Donors have also left hundreds of messages encouraging Darlene and praying for her recovery.

3-year-old girl’s family grateful for generous donations

Darlene’s family expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming kindness, donations, prayers, and messages of encouragement they have received.

“They shared that this support has given them hope and strength during an incredibly difficult period,” Give.Asia told MS News.

The toddler is currently undergoing chemotherapy. She has struggled with side effects such as fever and shivers, while her parents continue to comfort her.

The family still needs more than S$360,000 to cover the expected medical fees for Darlene’s second bone marrow transplant and ongoing treatment.

They are appealing for continued support to give their daughter a chance at recovery.

Those who wish to donate may visit Darlene’s campaign page on the Give.Asia website. All funds raised will be managed by Give.Asia and paid directly to the hospital for her treatment.

Also read: 5-month-old S’pore baby with rare genetic condition needs S$2.4M for life-saving treatment

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Featured image adapted from Give.Asia.