Koh Poh Koon returns to healthcare as a surgeon after stepping down as Senior Minister of State

Dr Koh thanks MOH colleagues at farewell lunch, says he’s returning to work as a surgeon

Former Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Health and Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon has officially bid farewell to the Ministry of Health (MOH) as he prepares to return to the healthcare sector.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (2 June), Dr Koh shared photos from a farewell lunch organised by MOH colleagues.

Dr Koh bids farewell to former colleagues

Dr Koh’s farewell lunch was held at the MOH College of Medicine with his former colleagues.

He thanked Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, SMS Tan Kiat How, Minister of State Rahayu Mahzam, and MOH staff for their friendship and support during his tenure.

“Thank you all for your kind words, encouragement, and friendship. Appreciate the thoughtful mementos that sum up my time at MOH,” Dr Koh wrote in his post.

He stated that he would be returning to the healthcare sector and resuming work as a surgeon.

“As I leave MOH and go back to healthcare as a surgeon, I hope our paths will cross again as we work to support the healthcare needs of Singaporeans,” Dr Koh added.

Announcement follows step down from office

Dr Koh’s return to medicine comes after his step down from politics, resigning from public office due to “family reasons”.

Before entering politics, Mr Koh was a consultant colorectal surgeon at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and was the director of the Colorectal Cancer Molecular Genetics Research Laboratory.

While he is stepping down from his ministerial appointments, Dr Koh is not closing the chapter on his political career.

He will continue serving residents as a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC.

Also Read: Koh Poh Koon resigns as Senior Minister of State due to ‘family reasons’, remains as Tampines GRC MP

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Featured image adapted from Koh Poh Koon on Facebook.